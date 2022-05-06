In Coast You Missed It 5/6/22

By Tim Binnall

The Shroud of Turin, reincarnation, and animal communication were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a 'dead' woman revealed to be alive at her own funeral, a toddler seemingly encountering his grandmother's ghost, and a bizarre art 'heist' at a museum in Paris. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

The human race has long been fascinated by the concept of reincarnation and the possibility that we may return to the realm of the living, albeit in a new form, after we die. On Thursday night's program , psychologist and regression therapist Linda Backman shared insights on the phenomenon as gleaned from her work with countless clients. Based on these sessions, she has surmised that the purpose of our journey here on Earth is to help our soul evolve and that it can take many lifetimes for this to be accomplished. Backman also observed that individual people seem to be part of 'soul pods' which consist of 10 to 15 other humans who reincarnate in various permutations over time.

This past week provided a particularly unsettling story out of Peru where a woman's funeral came to a sudden stop when she began banging on the inside of her casket to alert everyone that she was still alive! The nightmarish scene came about after Rosa Isabel Céspedes Callaca was declared dead following a terrible car accident in the city of Chiclayo. As the woman's family set about burying her the following day, the service took a shocking turn when they heard their 'departed' loved one moving inside her coffin and, upon opening the box, discovered that she had not perished in the crash. Sadly, Callaca did pass away a short time later, leaving her grieving family to wonder if perhaps she could have been saved in the interim.

The legendary Shroud of Turin was in the spotlight again this past Sunday night as former Benedictine monk Joseph Marino made the case for why he believes that the iconic relic was the genuine burial cloth of Jesus Christ. Noting that no one has been able to replicate the complex image found on the mysterious linen, he posited that a landmark carbon dating study of the Shroud in the 1980s, which found that it was medieval, was beset by a myriad of flaws and, therefore, its controversial findings should be dismissed. During his appearance, Marino also recounted the known history of the relic from when it was first found in France nearly seven centuries ago.

A pair of perplexing videos showing potential paranormal activity popped up on our radar this past week, beginning with an eerie piece of footage in which a toddler in Scotland seemingly greets a ghost in his room. The spooky scene left the boy's father rattled and convinced that the youngster had been visited by the spirit of his great grandmother, who passed away earlier this year. Later in the week, a chilling video that was purportedly filmed in the halls of a hospital ICU appears to show some kind of shadow figure emerge from behind a doorway before disappearing into thin air. Could it have been the spirit of a former patient or merely a trick of light and shadow? We'll let you decide.

Pet owners and animal lovers alike often wonder what goes on in the minds of the creatures that inhabit the planet alongside us. On Monday night's program , gifted animal communicator Coryelle Kramer provided some fascinating insight into this tantalizing question. She indicated that animals correspond to various archetypes and that their behaviors can often be understood once that proverbial pet personality can be deciphered. As for when an animal may be acting out, she explained that this is often due to upheaval in their human companion's life. During her appearance, Kramer also gave some tips for listeners looking to establish communication with their furry friends.

Perhaps the weirdest story of the week involved a woman in France who mistakenly stole a jacket that was part of at an exhibition at an art museum and then proceeded to have it tailored so she could wear it herself. At the center of the strange incident was artist Oriol Vilanova's work, known as 'Old Masters,' which was a blue work coat stuffed with postcards featuring pictures of Picasso's paintings. Unfortunately, the unnamed patron at the Musée Picasso in Paris greatly misinterpreted the piece as she thought it was simply another visitor's jacket and so she took it home with her. When the woman was later identified and the coat recovered, the work was revealed to be ruined as she had thrown out the postcards en route to having it altered to wear in the future.

