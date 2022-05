Dr. Ryan Cole made his ascent in the past two years from pathologist at a small laboratory in Garden City, to board member for a Treasure Valley public health department, to national figure in a movement that eroded trust in medical institutions and public health advice. According to interviews and records gathered by the Idaho […] The post Taking COVID-19 funds, Cole was ‘reckless’ with lab operations, records and former staff say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO