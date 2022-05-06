ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown Trashes Colin Kaepernick

By Logan Carney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown called Colin Kaepernick “trash” in an interview with TMZ and said that the quarterback turned philanthropist doesn’t want to play football anymore while questioning the work that Kaepernick has done “in the hood.”. “All that is cap,” Brown...

MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tribune-Review

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert's revealing take on how NFL ready Kenny Pickett may truly be

As I look ahead to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp this summer, my brain actually goes back to Saint Vincent College in 2010. That’s when we knew Ben Roethlisberger was going to be suspended for at least the first four (and perhaps six) games of the season. So we were all maniacally and precisely counting every practice snap, watching every drill and meticulously scrutinizing every preseason series between Roethlisberger, Charlie Batch, Byron Leftwich and Dennis Dixon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

QB Named Steelers Worst Draft Pick, WR Named Their Best

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked away from the 2022 NFL Draft with seven rookies added to their roster, but who was their best and worst picks? According to one set of grades, the Steelers made the right move with a wide receiver, but double-dipping on a position wasn't the right call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Legend Predicts Wild Outcome for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Gone are the days of Jerry Jeudy doing little more than running a billion jet-sweep motions, the forgettable days haunted by weak quarterback play and archaic coaching. The days when the Denver Broncos wide receiver failed to touch end-zone grass — an entire season's length, as was his 2021 experience.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

From Football to Fútbol: Steelers RB Najee Harris has some fun during NFL Draft weekend

MEXICO CITY (KDKA) - The NFL Draft has turned into a behemoth, primetime event for the NFL. And during the three-day extravaganza, it's become common to see current and former players announce draft picks from some exotic locations.Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back, Najee Harris, was given the opportunity to travel to Mexico to announce Pittsburgh's eventual fourth-round draft choice, Calvin Austin III.While south of the border, Harris was able to interact and have some fun with young fans: Harris and the Steelers' offense will be looking to build upon last year's 9-7-1 season with a revamped, younger core of players featuring the likes of 2022 first-round pick, Kenny Pickett, second-rounder George Pickens, and returning tight end, Pat Freiermuth.The NFL, and the Steelers, will unveil the 2022 season schedule on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lynx All-Star Sylvia Fowles joins 6,000-point club

Fowles re-signed with the Lynx in early February and posted 16 points and four rebounds in the group's season-opening loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday. Fowles was selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA Draft and spent the first seven seasons of her career with the franchise, before joining Minnesota in 2015.
SEATTLE, WA

