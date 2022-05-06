ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Getaway car used by missing Alabama inmate, jail official found in Tennessee

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ford Edge that authorities said a missing Alabama inmate and jail...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 79

Maria cobbs
2d ago

This woman has lost het mind what is she thinking lost retirement sold her house for less then what it's worth for a killer to live a life on the run when caught all down the drown everything u build so so sad.

Reply(19)
51
K.Sum
2d ago

They headed North to throw off everyone. They are probably heading back South to hop on a boat and head to Mexico. Or, he ditched (killed her) and took the money and is running.

Reply(3)
26
Judy Ledbetter
1d ago

Now The Reward's $25,000, For Them Both. Hopefully Someone Saw Them. I Just Want This To End, Without Her Getting Hurt. 🙏 Prayers. God Bless 💗🙌

Reply(4)
15
Related
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
TODAY.com

New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officer

The missing Alabama corrections officer and inmate accused of murder remain on the loose one week since his escape. The U.S. Marshals Service released a new batch of photos and artist renderings of the duo in hopes of finding them. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Fla. Teen Dies After Truck Pulls His Raft from Pond to Parking Lot: 'He Was the Best Brother Ever,' Says Mom

A Florida family is grieving the loss of 18-year-old Christian Garner, who died in a rafting accident in Pensacola on Saturday, ABC station WEAR-TV reported. "Christian was my baby boy," his mother, who hasn't been identified and wasn't ready to speak on camera, told WEAR-TV. "He was such a mama's boy growing up. He loved working on cars, and he just started a new four-wheeler project. He loved to fish. He really loved his family, and we all love him so much. He was the best brother ever. My other two kids just lost their best friend."
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getaway Car
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
CBS News

Corrections official Vicky White was in phone contact with fugitive murder suspect Casey White in prison months before escape

An Alabama sheriff said Thursday that a jail official was in phone contact with a murder suspect in prison many months before helping him escape last week and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously said that Vicky White had visited Casey Cole White while he was serving time in Donaldson Prison, but on Thursday, Singleton said that was incorrect and that they were "in contact via phone."
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

CBS News

452K+
Followers
53K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy