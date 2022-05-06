Report: Cedartown PD seeking shooting suspect, one injured in Thompson Street incident

Police are seeking help this afternoon seeking a man that they believe was involved in a shooting this afternoon.

Randy McClarity Jr., believed to be driving a white 2019 Honda Accord Sport with tag number CKQ7335 is being sought by police for questioning relating to the shooting on Thompson Street that occurred sometime around 1:30 to 1:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the shooting first at Grand’s Store on Main Street, when a victim came into the store seeking medical attention.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, and it was reported to them that McClarity and the victim were involved in a heated domestic argument that ended with shots being fired.

Cedartown Police did report that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you or anyone you know sees McClarity or the above vehicle, immediately call 911.

Here’s the full posting from the Cedartown Police Department:

Cedartown Police are actively looking for a man believed to involved in a shooting earlier this afternoon.

Randy McClarity, Jr. is being sought by police after an alleged domestic quarrel on Thompson Street escalated into a shooting.

McClarity is reported to be driving a white 2019 Honda Accord Sport with tag number CKQ7335.

Police ask that if you know of McClarity’s whereabouts or have seen the vehicle in question, to please call Polk County 911.

According to reports, police responded to Grands Store on Main Street earlier today as a result of a 911 call indicating a subject needed an ambulance.

It was later determined by police that a domestic argument on Thompson Street resulted in a shooting. The victim fled the scene and went to Grands Store seeking help. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.