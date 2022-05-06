ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Report: Cedartown PD seeking shooting suspect, one injured in Thompson Street incident

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 2 days ago

Police are seeking help this afternoon seeking a man that they believe was involved in a shooting this afternoon.

Randy McClarity Jr., believed to be driving a white 2019 Honda Accord Sport with tag number CKQ7335 is being sought by police for questioning relating to the shooting on Thompson Street that occurred sometime around 1:30 to 1:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the shooting first at Grand’s Store on Main Street, when a victim came into the store seeking medical attention.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, and it was reported to them that McClarity and the victim were involved in a heated domestic argument that ended with shots being fired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wprxq_0fVPkRxx00

Cedartown Police did report that the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you or anyone you know sees McClarity or the above vehicle, immediately call 911.

Check back for more as it becomes available.

Here’s the full posting from the Cedartown Police Department:

Cedartown Police are looking for shooting suspect.

Cedartown Police are actively looking for a man believed to involved in a shooting earlier this afternoon.

Randy McClarity, Jr. is being sought by police after an alleged domestic quarrel on Thompson Street escalated into a shooting.

McClarity is reported to be driving a white 2019 Honda Accord Sport with tag number CKQ7335.

Police ask that if you know of McClarity’s whereabouts or have seen the vehicle in question, to please call Polk County 911.

According to reports, police responded to Grands Store on Main Street earlier today as a result of a 911 call indicating a subject needed an ambulance.
It was later determined by police that a domestic argument on Thompson Street resulted in a shooting. The victim fled the scene and went to Grands Store seeking help. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified, man arrested in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an Albany storage unit, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). On Thursday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Camp Lane. When police arrived, a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Sheena...
ALBANY, GA
Anniston Star

Shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

An man suspected of shooting into an occupied house on Grayton Road area of Ohatchee last month has been charged with attempted murder, officials said. John Loren Pruitt, 53, of Ohatchee, has been charged with attempted murder after an incident that occurred on April 10. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department had...
OHATCHEE, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedartown, GA
Cedartown, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cedartown Pd#Ckq7335
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
857
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy