Now, this is an Airbnb that I wish I could afford to stay at. For $5,000 a night you to can stay at the Burton H. Hales Mansion located in Oak Park Illinois and named the most expensive in Illinois by joybird. This Airbnb would be great for a small wedding, family reunion, or some sort of party like a bridal or baby shower. With the rental of this Airbnb you get access to the outdoor courtyard, the first-floor performance hall, dining room and study, and the four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and not one but four porches.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO