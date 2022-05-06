ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Police: New Orleans man hid a dozen baggies of drugs in his mouth, marijuana in rectum

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v25VX_0fVPfV2800

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with a disabled vehicle on Tuesday, May 3.

The vehicle was located in the woods off of Hwy 10 near Bogalusa.

Upon arrival, “deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle, Isaac G. Sabatier, 38, a resident of Music Street in New Orleans,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sabatier initially refused any help from EMS.

An investigation ensued during which deputies found a large amount of illegal drugs.

WPSO says, “Sabatier, who had a suspended driver’s license, no license tag, no insurance and no vehicle registration, was found to be in possession of marijuana, powder cocaine and crack cocaine.”

A backpack was also found during the search.

The backpack contained these items:

  • A set of scales
  • Plastic baggies
  • $303 in cash

Sabatier was subsequently apprehended and that is when deputies saw something that made them want to check Sabatier’s mouth.

The suspect “was forced to spit out the items in his mouth which consisted of twelve baggies, five of which contained heroin and seven of which contained cocaine,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WPSO says Sabatier admitted to swallowing narcotics and was taken to a local hospital.

During the examination, “additional marijuana was discovered in a plastic tube which was concealed in Sabatier’s rectum,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is facing these charges:

  • Three counts of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Obstruction of justice by evidence tampering
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • No proof of registration
  • Driving while under suspension

Sabatier remains in the Washington Parish Jail as bond has not been set.

“It is not unusual for drugs to enter Washington Parish from the New Orleans area,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “This time didn’t work out for you, Mr. Sabatier. Welcome to the Washington Parish Jail and I hope you enjoyed your encounter with our diligent deputies.”


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Washington Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bogalusa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
City
Washington, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Magnolia State Live

Woman sleeping inside U-Haul on side of Mississippi interstate awakened to men reportedly stealing truck’s catalytic converter

Two men were recently arrested for their alleged part in the removal of catalytic converters. The case began with a call from a woman who was sleeping on the side of Interstate 59 in a U-Haul truck at about 1:15 p.m. She reported that she was awoken to people doing things to the truck, which was later determined to be two men allegedly cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle, according to a Picayune Police Department press release.
PICAYUNE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Police#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
WGNO

WGNO

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy