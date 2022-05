Mattie Jones of Torrington will continue her basketball career at the junior college level at LCCC in Cheyenne. She was a 3A all-conference selection in the 2021-22 season the guard spots, averaging 9 points and 5 rebounds per game. Jones led the Blazers in steals with 60 as the team qualified for the 3A state tournament. Torrington finished 6th at state going 1-2 and finished with an overall record of 18-12.

TORRINGTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO