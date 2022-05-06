ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former firefighter pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Tom Puckett
 2 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A former Buffalo firefighter admits to a deadly shooting.
25-year-old Blake Banks of Buffalo pleaded guilty this morning to a count of manslaughter.

On July 20, 2021, Banks shot 40 year old Jason Johnson during a dispute on Broadway near Bennett Street in the City of Buffalo. Johnson tried to escape by driving off in a vehicle, but crashed his vehicle nearby moments later. He was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Banks was off-duty at the time of the crime.

Banks faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 23rd. He remains held without bail.

Buffalo, NY
