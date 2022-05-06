ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gregg Berhalter addresses recruitment battle with Mexico for dual-citizenship players

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 2 days ago

With dual-citizenship players on the rise, the tension-fueled recruitment battle between the United States and Mexico...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Araujo
Person
Jesus
Person
Herculez Gomez
Person
Joe Corona
Person
Edgar Castillo
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Ricardo Pepi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Usmnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

534
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy