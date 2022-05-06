ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tad Boyle named USA Basketball FIBA U18 head coach

By Matt Wadleigh
 2 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes basketball program is hard at work in an attempt to fill some holes heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Earlier, Jon Wilner of The Mercury News examined some Pac-12 head coaches on the hot seat , and unsurprisingly, Boyle was not on the list.

The Buffaloes have exceeded expectations with Boyle in town, and now the Colorado head coach has been named the new head coach for the FIBA U18 USA Basketball team this upcoming summer.

That is quite the honor for Boyle, and he will get a chance to work with some of the best young players in basketball.

“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to coach the 18-and-under national team,” Boyle said in a release. “Anytime you have the opportunity to represent your country, it’s a responsibility that needs to be taken very seriously, and I’m looking forward to doing that and working with a bunch of great young men and being back with USA Basketball.”

Boyle led the Buffs to a 21-12 overall record last season, including a 12-8 clip in conference play but fell short of the NCAA Tournament.

Then, they lost to St. Bonaventure in the NIT in disappointing fashion. Nonetheless, Boyle’s job is safe, and being named the head coach for the FIBA U18 team is a massive accomplishment for the veteran.

The other coaches on the staff are Mike Boynton Jr. of Oklahoma State and Leon Rice of Boise State, which rounds out quite an impressive staff.

Boyle will have another shot to show off his skills and get to work with some top-tier talent, and, who knows, maybe that helps on the recruiting side.

