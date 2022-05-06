ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: 14 teams face bonus overages for 2022-23

Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard will get a bonus. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the flat cap world, nearly every team in the league is dealing with situations that require every last dollar under the ceiling. More than half the league was using long-term injured reserve relief at some point this season, a decision that sometimes comes with some attached risk. One of those risks is the performance bonuses from entry-level contracts, which can cause overage penalties if achieved by the end of the season should a team not have the cap space to fit them in. Those penalties are then applied to the following season’s cap, meaning they have less room to work with moving forward.

CapFriendly calculated the overage penalties for the entire league, finding 14 of 32 teams that will face them next year. Notably, these penalties lower the cap ceiling for a team and therefore cannot be covered up by going into long-term injured relief again. The penalties are as follows:

  • Carolina Hurricanes: $112,500
  • Chicago Blackhawks: $237,500
  • Colorado Avalanche: $25,000
  • Dallas Stars: $675,000
  • Edmonton Oilers: $896,000
  • Florida Panthers: $637,500
  • Los Angeles Kings: $637,500
  • Montreal Canadiens: $1,132,500
  • New York Islanders $245,796
  • Philadelphia Flyers: $295,000
  • St. Louis Blues: $1,000,000*
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: $212,500
  • Vancouver Canucks: $1,250,000
  • Washington Capitals: $100,000

*Can still increase

Details on how each number was reached can be found on CapFriendly’s Twitter thread, but the vast majority are from Schedule A performance bonuses for time on ice and games played. While some would argue that it is worth the penalty, as it means a young player has been a strong contributor, it can also be quite impactful moving forward. The Oilers, for instance, are facing a cap charge of nearly $900K, significantly more than the league minimum salary. It could very well mean they aren’t able to carry the maximum of 23 skaters for at least parts of next season while they are still trying to compete, thanks to the bonuses owed to Evan Bouchard this year.

The Islanders are perhaps the most interesting case since they did not finish in LTIR relief and, in fact, were more than $2M under the $81.5M ceiling at the end of the year. While most of the other bonuses were on entry-level contracts, theirs included games played bonuses for Zach Parise, Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene. That means despite being well out of the race, the Islanders will have a little less room to work with next season.

The Blues meanwhile could still face an additional overage, as their penalty is based on the bonuses given to Tyler Bozak. He can still earn $100K if the Blues win the first round and another $150K if they win the second round, which each would also be applied to next year’s cap.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Coyotes wing Phil Kessel

Earlier in the week, PHR’s own Ethan Hetu covered the situation surrounding the impending free agency of Carolina Hurricanes forwards Vincent Trocheck and Max Domi. Now, however, we pivot to the Western Conference, turning the magnifying glass on Arizona Coyotes veteran (and two-time Stanley Cup champion) Phil Kessel. Arizona opting to not move Kessel for a return at this year’s trade deadline surprised many. The NHL’s now-resident iron man has a respectable 52 points in 81 games this year on a Coyotes team that’s put up just 202 goals on the season, the worst such number in the NHL, and that wasn’t due to a crazy post-deadline bump in production. Now, after the eight-year contract extension he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013 expires this offseason, the 34-year-old could hit the open market for the first time in his NHL career.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck

The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the NHL’s best teams over the past several seasons, and a major reason for that success has been their depth down the middle. The team has Sebastian Aho, one of the best centers in hockey, and Jordan Staal, who is in his 10th season with the club. In addition to those two, the team has had Vincent Trocheck since a February 2020 trade with Florida, but they may not have him for much longer. Trocheck, 28, is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, as the six-year, $4.75M AAV contract he signed as a 23-year-old Panther is set to expire at the end of this season. With the Hurricanes having extended offseason addition Jesperi Kotkaniemi, getting him under contract until 2029-30 at $4.82M against the cap, it looks as though Trocheck may be forced to join the third team of his career if he wants to maximize his earnings this summer.
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Breakout Leafs rookie Michael Bunting out with undisclosed injury

In talking to TSN’s Mark Masters, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe gave several updates on his team, which has several players banged-up. One of those players is rookie Michael Bunting. The breakout forward suffered an undisclosed injury in last night’s game, and while he did take a puck to the face, the belief is that the injury is in fact to Bunting’s leg. According to Keefe last night, he expected Bunting to miss some time, but did not disclose how much. Today, Keefe reiterated that Bunting would certainly miss some time, but did add that he woke up feeling a lot better than expected (link). Still, the team will wait until they get back to Toronto after their road trip to further evaluate Bunting and get a more clear picture of how much time he will miss.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

