Buffalo, NY

Mikyla Grant-Mentis expected to sign with PHF's Buffalo Beauts on one-year deal worth more than $100K CAD

By Gavin Lee
 2 days ago
Mikyla Grant-Mentis will leave the Toronto Six for the Buffalo Beauts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The free-agency period for the PHF has been open for several days now and teams have started spending the additional money they have this time around. After a massive private investment in the league, the salary cap increased to $750K per team (up from $300K last season), allowing much more competitive salaries for the star players.

Competitive is certainly what could describe the deal that Mikyla Grant-Mentis is about to sign. According to Chris Johnston of TSN, Grant-Mentis will sign a “landmark” contract with the Buffalo Beauts worth more than $100K CAD, leaving the Toronto Six behind after negotiating with multiple suitors. Johnston confirms it is a one-year contract, meaning it would represent more than 10% of the Beauts’ salary cap.

Grant-Mentis, 23, finished second in league scoring this year with 30 points in 19 games for the Six after being named MVP in the shortened 2021 season. This will actually be something of a return for the Brampton, Ontario native, who actually debuted in the PHF (then the NWHL) for Buffalo in 2020 after spending four years at Merrimack College.

News of a six-figure contract like this is a big step for a league that has continued to announce positive news over the last few months, including the appointment of Melody Davidson as league director just a few days ago.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon, Corey Perry avoid suspension, earn fines

The first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was a wild one, with penalties, fights, and dangerous plays happening all across the league. Kyle Clifford will have a hearing later Tuesday for his transgression, but four other players have avoided suspensions entirely. Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry have all earned fines for their respective incidents, with the Minnesota Wild captain’s punishment especially notable, given his importance to his team.
Assessing the free agency of Rangers forward Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers were active players at this year’s trade deadline, picking up several pieces, most notable among them forward Andrew Copp, whom the Rangers acquired from the Winnipeg Jets. The 27-year-old Copp is enjoying a fantastic breakout season, on the cusp of hitting unrestricted free agency this July, and will obviously look to capitalize on his excellent timing.
Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game (link). The injury happened early in the third period when Ovechkin found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped up by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who reached his stick out to try to poke the puck away from Ovechkin, who crashed awkwardly into the boards, lead by his left arm and shoulder. The star winger was able to get up under his own power, but immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room, not returning.
Anaheim Ducks hire Rob DiMaio as assistant GM

The Anaheim Ducks have stolen away an important part of a Western Conference front office, hiring Rob DiMaio as their new assistant general manager. DiMaio will also serve as the general manager of the San Diego Gulls, after spending the last 13 seasons with the St. Louis Blues organization, most recently as director of player personnel.
Assessing the impending free agency of Coyotes wing Phil Kessel

Earlier in the week, PHR’s own Ethan Hetu covered the situation surrounding the impending free agency of Carolina Hurricanes forwards Vincent Trocheck and Max Domi. Now, however, we pivot to the Western Conference, turning the magnifying glass on Arizona Coyotes veteran (and two-time Stanley Cup champion) Phil Kessel. Arizona opting to not move Kessel for a return at this year’s trade deadline surprised many. The NHL’s now-resident iron man has a respectable 52 points in 81 games this year on a Coyotes team that’s put up just 202 goals on the season, the worst such number in the NHL, and that wasn’t due to a crazy post-deadline bump in production. Now, after the eight-year contract extension he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013 expires this offseason, the 34-year-old could hit the open market for the first time in his NHL career.
