Teton County tops nation for COVID vaccinations

JACKSON (WNE) — As with face masks and other pandemic precautions, not everyone was a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But in Teton County, 93% of residents are fully vaccinated, making it one of the top 10 most vaccinated counties in the country, according to a May 4 U.S. News report.

Public health officials are celebrating the statistic, even as they continue to give out shots. Jodie Pond, public health director for the Teton County Health Department, said her staff administered over 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine just last week, including some first doses.

The department is also expecting results from its application for a National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the coming weeks. In that application, staff highlighted the extensive work of volunteers who helped Teton County achieve such a staggering vaccination rate.

For example, 133 volunteers worked a total of 2,064 hours in the call center alone, answering all manner of pandemic questions from community members trying to understand a rapidly evolving situation to keep their families safe and informed.

On the vaccine front, large-scale vaccination events at the Target building and the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole would not have been possible without an army of volunteers.

With coordination assistance from Team Rubicon, 57 administrative volunteers covered 387 shifts, working a total of 1,548 hours. Volunteer vaccinators numbered 365, serving a collective 7,918 hours.

Those efforts meant people who wanted a shot could typically get one as soon as they were eligible.

Teton County led the nation in per-capita COVID cases during the January omicron surge, but St. John’s Health wasn’t overrun with patients, and only two reported deaths were linked to the virus at the time.