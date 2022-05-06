ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Teton County tops nation for COVID vaccinations

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

JACKSON (WNE) — As with face masks and other pandemic precautions, not everyone was a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But in Teton County, 93% of residents are fully vaccinated, making it one of the top 10 most vaccinated counties in the country, according to a May 4 U.S. News report.

Public health officials are celebrating the statistic, even as they continue to give out shots. Jodie Pond, public health director for the Teton County Health Department, said her staff administered over 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine just last week, including some first doses.

The department is also expecting results from its application for a National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the coming weeks. In that application, staff highlighted the extensive work of volunteers who helped Teton County achieve such a staggering vaccination rate.

For example, 133 volunteers worked a total of 2,064 hours in the call center alone, answering all manner of pandemic questions from community members trying to understand a rapidly evolving situation to keep their families safe and informed.

On the vaccine front, large-scale vaccination events at the Target building and the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole would not have been possible without an army of volunteers.

With coordination assistance from Team Rubicon, 57 administrative volunteers covered 387 shifts, working a total of 1,548 hours. Volunteer vaccinators numbered 365, serving a collective 7,918 hours.

Those efforts meant people who wanted a shot could typically get one as soon as they were eligible.

Teton County led the nation in per-capita COVID cases during the January omicron surge, but St. John’s Health wasn’t overrun with patients, and only two reported deaths were linked to the virus at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Traveling Overseas? Follow This Health Checklist

SUNDAY, May 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As summer approaches, you may be planning a big trip for the first time since the pandemic began -- but be sure to make and follow a health checklist if you are traveling to another country, an expert advises. That includes going to a travel medicine clinic, getting all the necessary vaccinations and packing the right medications. "It's important to secure the proper...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, WY
Health
Teton County, WY
Coronavirus
City
Jackson, WY
Teton County, WY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Vaccines
Teton County, WY
Health
Jackson, WY
Government
Jackson, WY
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

1987: The Arizona Court of Appeals decides Maricopa County Health Department v. Harmon

Like Jacobson v. Massachusetts, this case upheld the ability of the government to exclude students from public schools if they failed to comply with vaccine mandates. The court rejected the argument that a child’s right to an education would supersede the state’s need to protect other students from an infectious disease because even if unconfirmed, the risk of infection was too likely. [Pictured: A middle school student shows proof of immunization against measles in April of 1989.]
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: May 6, 2022

Smoking plus vaping no healthier than smoking on its own. In a new study, mixing smoking and e-cigarettes didn't reduce the risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke or any cardiovascular disease. Read more Obesity might blunt effect of COVID vaccine. Antibody levels among those who were severely obese were more than three times lower than those of normal weight, a new study revealed. Read more Baby formula shortage worsens. Supply chain issues mean that about 40% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock in the United States during the week ending April 24. Read more Did animal virus play role in death of man who received pig's heart in transplant? Fifty-seven-year-old David Bennett Sr. died in March in Maryland, two months after the groundbreaking experimental transplant. It's not clear whether the germ, called porcine cytomegalovirus, was causing an active infection, doctors said. Read more
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Walkout

The Laramie County Republican table sits empty after the delegates walked out of the Wyoming State Republican Party Convention on Saturday to protest losing their voting power.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Wne#U S News#Target#Team Rubicon
Wyoming News

School officials break ground on Coyote Ridge Elementary

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials gathered with community members Thursday afternoon to break ground on the new Coyote Ridge Elementary. The celebration was more than two years in the making, after nearly $25 million for the fifth and sixth grade building was approved by the Wyoming Legislature in 2020. An additional $5 million was appropriated during the 2022 budget session to accommodate for inflation and supply chain issues, which guaranteed the completion of the project. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Government meetings listing 5-8-22

Monday Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, 8:30 a.m., Thyra Thomson State Office Building, Round House Conference Room (3rd floor), Room 3024, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov. Cheyenne City Council, 6 p.m., Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Convention

The Wyoming State Republican Convention party members stand to vote on whether Laramie County should have voting power during the state convention Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

Recovering from some of pandemic, Wyoming jobs picture is mixed

CHEYENNE – There was mixed economic news from the state Friday when it comes to jobs in Wyoming. And a similar pattern was observed in Laramie County. The good news is that, between the fourth quarter of 2020 and that same three-month period at the end of last year, 7,017 jobs statewide were added, for 2.7% growth. Total payrolls rose by an even greater amount, up almost 11% to $382.5 million. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

BLM wants to hear about any concerns on wild horses and land management

CHEYENNE – If you have any concerns about how the Bureau of Land Management plans to deal with land issues involving areas used by wild horses in our state, now is the time to speak up. A protest period ends on June 6. BLM announced Friday it has prepared a proposed resource management plan amendment and a final environmental impact statement for the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices. The materials are available online at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2009946/510. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy