Two Iowa State Patrol Troopers who served out of the same district post will be honored this week at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial near the State Capital in Des Moines. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that Troopers Ted Benda and Sgt. Jim Smith both served out of the District 10 post of Oelwein. Sadly, both troopers died in the line of duty just over six months apart in 2021. On Friday, May 6th Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials will lead a memorial service to honor Benda and Smith at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial, according to the Press-Citizen.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO