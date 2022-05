Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to a whole new level with his latest win in the newest episode of the series! Ash has been tearing his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series with each episode of the newest iteration of the anime so far, and most recently brought Ash up to the highest ranking within the Ultra Class tier. This brought him his next and only opportunity to try and make his way up into the top eight trainers within the Master Class with the newest episode of the series, and it resulted in a fierce battle with the eighth ranked trainer, Raihan.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO