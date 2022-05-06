ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambassador academy hears Toledo's new vision for city parks

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The final session of the Toledo Ambassador Academy took place during a rainy night at Walbridge Park, but that didn’t stop the class from learning about the newly formed department of parks and youth services.

Joe Fausnaugh heads the department. A previously longtime veteran of Metroparks Toledo, Mr. Fausnaugh is now responsible for overseeing the 130 city parks managed by the city of Toledo.

The city’s parks are beginning to get the attention they deserve, which Mr. Fausnaugh said was made more evident during the pandemic when residents and city administrators realized how essential parks are to the overall health and wellness of those in the community.

“For the first time in a long time, the city administration and city council see value in their parks, and they’re investing in those parks to raise the quality of life for the residents,” Mr. Fausnaugh said.

The city is also preparing to make a major investment in its parks, with $20 million in development initiatives planned over the next three years. That includes replacing 21 playgrounds, renovating numerous athletic facilities, as well as fixing up shelter houses, pools, and parking lots. While there is a long way to go, Mr. Fausnaugh is enthused about future park improvements and the ideas brought forward by the ambassadors.

“I’m really excited to see the parks getting funding,” said Kelsey Cardell, a South Toledo ambassador. “I can’t wait to see the shelter houses and public spaces getting used and rented out for a special occasion. Can’t wait to see the collaboration they’re talking about between different departments and engaging the community and pulling ideas and collecting data that’s going to make us move our community into a happier and healthier future.”

Thomas Sloan, a class member from North Toledo, said Jamie Farr Park is one of his personal favorites.

“The parks are wonderful to keep the kids outside,” he said. “Kids are so stuck to their tablets and phones nowadays…if you have a nice place to take them, it makes it easier to peel them from those devices.”

Engaging youth is especially one area of focus for the department. The youth services division has goals of establishing programming plans and building strong relationships within Toledo’s neighborhoods. The Youth Advisory Board has also been established, which gives high school students an opportunity to take on leadership roles within the department and serve as advocates for parks and recreation in the city.

“I like the opportunity the parks present to all the community,” said Caroline Fawcett, vice president of the board and a junior at St. Ursula Academy. “I always knew that there’s been kind of a decrease in community involvement. … I just think there’s so many things you can do with it, especially with the YAB, it’s just a great opportunity for us to get more involved and really bring out community together.”

Daniel Hunt, an ambassador from the Ottawa Park area, said that he has benefited from meeting city leaders face to face, and his class experience has motivated him to become more involved in the community.

“I appreciate Mr. Fausnaugh and his vision, I know what he’s done through the Metroparks,” he said. “We have some very high, intelligent caliber people working on our behalf within our community.”

Mr. Fausnaugh is still taking time to get to know all of Toledo’s parks, and the surrounding neighborhoods that he says bring the flavor and character to the parks that inhabit them.

“I just look for those big blue signs, and when I see one, I stop and I explore,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a favorite, it’ll just depend on what I’m in the mood for because each one has a way to serve you differently.”

