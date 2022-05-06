ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Tornado watch for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9TNp_0fVPOkmk00

STAUNTON — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro Friday.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, May 6.

According to the NWS, there's a risk for isolated severe storms Friday afternoon into the evening — particularly near and south of Interstate 64. These storms may bring damaging winds, hail or an isolated tornado, the NWS said.

Flood Watches are in effect this afternoon and continuing until 2 a.m. for portions of northern Virginia, northern Maryland and northern sections of the Shenandoah Valley and the eastern West Virginia panhandle, the NWS said.

Isolated to scattered instances of flooding will be possible Friday evening and overnight.

There is a risk for isolated to scattered instances of flooding on Saturday, the NWS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebvQU_0fVPOkmk00

Your support helps keep the lights on at The News Leader. Stay connected with our stories, enterprise reporting and more by clicking "Subscribe" at the top of the page.

More: What does fish-frying Long John Silver's have on the menu at 10 a.m? We found out.

More: Waynesboro man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

More: COVID emergency leave policy remains in place for Augusta County teachers and school staff

National Weather Service forecast

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 7pm. Low around 52. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then rain between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 1pm. High near 57. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night

Rain likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of rain, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com . Follow her @peterslaura . Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Tornado watch for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Staunton, VA
State
West Virginia State
County
Augusta County, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#South Wind#Flood Watches#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTRF- 7News

Two people dead in I-70 westbound crash in West Virginia

(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash. Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania. Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time. Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WKYC

Tornado in North Carolina leaves severe damage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado ripped through Rockingham County Friday. County officials said a tornado warning went into effect around 7:20 p.m. Communications got the first calls about damage about 22 minutes later. Saturday afternoon, the depths of the destruction left behind were clear on Sunset View Road....
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
596
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy