Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students swim with the fish at Texas State Aquarium

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

As children squealed, calling out shark and stingray sightings at the Texas State Aquarium on Friday morning, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi senior Aaron Catozzi was also counting fish.

But unlike the tourists, the marine biology and environmental science major had a much better view — Catozzi was inside the tank.

"It's like diving in a really big crystal," Catozzi said. "Clarity is definitely better than anything locally.

"You can actually see fish. It's kind of intimidating because you can actually see sharks, rather than in the Corpus Christi Bay, where you just know they're nearby."

Catozzi was learning about underwater research techniques, participating in a fish survey under the guidance of A&M-Corpus Christi dive instructor Larry Lloyd and Texas State Aquarium dive officer Shannon Hunt.

Under a new partnership between the university and aquarium, A&M-Corpus Christi students have the opportunity to train inside aquarium exhibits during the school's scientific dive training course.

"We're training them to do the job a scientist would do," Lloyd said.

In the clear water, Lloyd can see whether the students are practicing the correct diving techniques. Because the aquarium knows how many fish are in the tank, he can assess the students' accuracy.

When he's dived in the ocean, Catozzi said that sometimes he could only see a few inches away. But in the aquarium tank, divers can see from tourist-lined glass wall to tourist-lined glass wall.

"In clear water, it basically helps you learn how to orient yourself in the water," Catozzi said. "Then, when it's zero visibility, you basically rely on muscle memory you gained in a more controlled environment."

The tank the divers were using Friday morning included sharks, stingrays and eels.

"There are fish that live in different locations, and that's part of the training as well," Lloyd said. "There are fish that spend their whole life swimming around the ocean and fish that spend their whole life just swimming on the bottom. That comes back into the training — it's easier to see the ones that are swimming around."

Catozzi hopes to make a career out of working in aquariums.

Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Jesse Gilbert said that educational programs are "at the heart" of what the aquarium does.

"If we're not creating new biologists, new veterinarians, new researchers, then there's no point," Gilbert said.

The aquarium frequently offers opportunities to A&M-Corpus Christi students, as well as students from other schools, such as Texas A&M University-Kingsville and the University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, Gilbert said.

Collaborating with schools and students allows the aquarium to connect with people who might someday want to work there.

"It's a great program, and it's really developing a sustainable workforce," Gilbert said.

Olivia Garrett reports on education and community news in South Texas. Contact her at olivia.garrett@caller.com. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students swim with the fish at Texas State Aquarium

