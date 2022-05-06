‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.

The new documentary Randy Travis: More Life started out as a concert film honoring the 25th anniversary of his triple platinum debut album, 1986’s Storms of Life. Filmed in January 2012, director Shaun Silva says they had a locked edit of the original special when they learned of Travis’ illness. Shelved for nearly a decade, it now includes the original performances alongside archival footage and new interviews which tell the story of Travis’ career before and after the event which permanently altered his life. It is currently available to rent, as well as being serialized on the artist’s YouTube channel, with seven episodes premiering every two weeks through July 7.

Country music was at a crossroads in the early 1980s. With countrypolitan crossover pop on one side and Southern rock on the other, what dominated the charts hardly sounded like country anymore. Enter a lanky singer from North Carolina whose lush baritone looked back to legends Lefty Frizzell and Merle Haggard for inspiration. Along with such artists as George Strait and Patty Loveless, Travis was part of country’s neotraditionalist movement which breathed new life into the genre while evoking the glory of its past. Despite their authentic sound, their crossover success kicked down the doors for generations of country artists to come.

Before we hear a note of music we see Travis in 2017, making his first public appearances after years in recovery. This is followed by a slew of news reports about his stroke, a stroke which almost killed him and robbed him of his mobility and voice. Travis should not be pitied, he’s led an amazing life and is surrounded by those who love and care for him, including his wife Mary, but it’s not easy viewing, watching him struggle with the basics of motion and communication.

As we travel back to 2012’s taping, we see the 52-year-old Travis looking dapper in a leather sports coat. It isn’t flashy but it looks expensive. The only signs of age are the gray hairs on the side of his head and his pronouncement that, “I actually don’t feel that much older…’til I look in the mirror.” His band is stripped down and traditional; a telecaster, a pedal steel, a fiddle player, a phalanx of acoustic guitarists and a drummer. The audience sits in a room that looks as comfortable as your grandmother’s parlor, if your grandmother was a wealthy Texan oil heiress.

Travis has a voice that makes it easy to slip into hokey cliches (smooth as Bourbon, smokey like brisket, sweet as pecan pie). Most of all, though, his voice sounds comfortable, broken-in after years of performing, able to put a lyric over with subtle dynamics and phrasing equal to any soul or gospel singer. It’s familiar and soothing and the perfect vehicle for the songs, which speak to everyday experiences, of love and heartbreak, faith and family, life and death.

In between, we learn about Travis’ rise to fame, how he was discovered on stage at the Nashville Palace, where he fried catfish in the kitchen. Travis moved to Nashville at the height of the “Urban Cowboy” craze and his throwback stylings took awhile to find the right audience. After signing his first record contract, he watched his debut album go to the top of the pop charts, unprecedented for a country artist at the time. He says he often felt like a deer in the headlights, unable to process his rapid reversal of fortune after years of struggle.

To show their appreciation for his breakout success, Travis’ record label gave him a horse. The son of a farmer and rancher, we see Travis before his illness on his Texas estate riding horses and discussing the “therapeutic” effect they have on him. He’s also pretty good at quick draw tricks on a couple of pistols he wears on a gun belt. Friends and collaborators describe him as “an old soul” and “a real cowboy,” like someone who walked through a portal from the Wild West.

Travis’ stroke in the summer of 2013 changed everything. He would endure multiple operations, including brain surgery, and be hospitalized for the better part of a year. The road to recovery has been long, hard and continues to this day. More Life is both a testament to Travis’ talent and a grim reminder of the ravages of time and disease. As Travis’s longtime producer Kyle Lehning says, “I really don’t think any of us could have known how special that live performance was actually going to be, that it was the last time we were going to get to hear him sing those songs.”

Benjamin H. Smith is a New York based writer, producer and musician. Follow him on Twitter: @BHSmithNYC.