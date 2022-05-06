ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Govs. Murphy, Hochul name 'battle-tested' NJ native to head Gateway Development Commission

By Colleen Wilson, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

New Jersey native Kris Kolluri has been named to head the Gateway Development Commission.

"I think this is exactly the right guy, for the right moment, for the right position," said Gov. Phil Murphy, who made the announcement jointly with Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York at the Regional Plan Association's centennial event in Manhattan on Friday.

Kolluri, a former commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation during the Corzine administration, is up for the CEO job at the GDC, the bistate agency that will receive the federal funds for the Gateway projects. Those projects include building a new Hudson River rail tunnel and rehabilitating the 113-year-old tunnel still in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIbwP_0fVPKmh200

"We needed to find a leader who is battle-tested, who knows how to get his hands on the money, get the resources out of Washington, so in the spirit of bistate collaboration we’re picking a New Jersey guy," Hochul said.

Kolluri must still be approved by the GDC’s board , which is made up of three representatives from New Jersey, three from New York and Amtrak board Chairman Anthony Coscia.

While Hochul and Murphy patted each other on the back about their collaboration, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said the two states still have a lot of work to do — and need to do it quickly.

"New York and New Jersey each need to set aside their differences and sign (memorandums of understanding) about how they will fund their shares of the project," Schumer said, adding that the stakeholders need "to set aside our differences and get this done, so let’s not bicker over a million little things, a million different alignments and a million little questions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRQ8t_0fVPKmh200

Another task that must be addressed is to assign an agency — which could be NJ Transit, Amtrak or the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey — to oversee engineering, contractors and procurement.

Gateway spokesman Stephen Sigmund told New Jersey Assembly members on Monday at a budget hearing that they are working out those details.

“The two states and our partners are working together very hard to finalize those details, and expect that in the coming weeks as to which agency becomes the lead engineering agency and making us, the GDC, the project sponsor, and that’s the last thing that needs to happen … so we can get to a full funding grant agreement,” Sigmund said.

Kolluri is currently the president and CEO of Camden Community Partnership, a private nonprofit corporation formerly known as Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, dedicated to revitalizing the city.

“We thank Governors Hochul and Murphy for their continued work advancing Gateway in taking on the search for a CEO and announcing their recommendation," said Sigmund. "The GDC Commissioners will now expeditiously consider the Governors' choice."

The $12.6 billion tunnels project received a medium-high rating from the Federal Transit Administration in January, making it eligible to be considered for funding and to move the project planning into the engineering phase. The goal is to have a full funding grant agreement before the end of the year, which is needed before construction can begin.

Kolluri's nomination was first reported by the New Jersey Globe.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Govs. Murphy, Hochul name 'battle-tested' NJ native to head Gateway Development Commission

