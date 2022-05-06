ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson closing School 29, shifting other students in reorganization of middle schools

By Joe Malinconico
PATERSON — School 29 will shut down at the end of this school year as part of the district’s plans to send most sixth, seventh and eighth graders from that part of the 2nd Ward to the new Joseph A. Taub school on Union Avenue, officials said.

The closure will allow the district to stop spending $273,000 per year to lease the Danforth Avenue building where School 29 is currently housed, officials said. The school is owned by St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Paterson.

“We’re trying to get out of as many leases as possible,” said Board of Education President Kenneth Simmons.

The 284 students at School 29, which includes grades K-4, will be transferred to School 7, several blocks away on Ramsey Street, district officials said. As part of the plan, 150 students from School 7 will shift to the Taub middle school, officials said.

The $113 million Taub school opened last fall with about 790 students. But it has a capacity for more than 1,100. “It’s huge,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the district plans to use Taub as the middle school for the surrounding neighborhoods, which he said would be a first step toward setting up regional middle schools throughout the city.

The Board of Education approved the closure of School 29 at its meeting Wednesday night.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson closing School 29, shifting other students in reorganization of middle schools

