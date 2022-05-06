ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Mom's Killer Confesses To Selling Her Deadly Heroin/Fentanyl Elixir: Report

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago

A 38-year-old man admitted to selling the mixture of fentanyl and heroin that killed a Maryland mother of three in August 2020, NBC Washington reports.

The 34-year-old victim exchanged text messages with Enitan Agbi as she drove to a Gaithersburg motel to buy drugs from him, court documents show. Agbi told her to relax, and she replied, “I can’t," the outlet said.

The victim's mom tells NBC Washington that her daughter was sober for a year before Agbi sold her the fatal drugs.

Sentencing was scheduled for September.

Click here to read the full story from NBC4 Washington.

#Heroin#Sentencing#Drugs#Fentanyl#Elixir#Nbc Washington
