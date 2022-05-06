ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Allan Saint-Maximin forced to apologise to Newcastle team-mates after appearing to slam strikers in French interview

By Oscar Paul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rg4Ag_0fVPJp3m00

EDDIE HOWE made Allan Saint-Maximin apologise to his Newcastle team-mates yesterday after the Frenchman appeared to blast the club’s strikers.

Saint-Maximin - whose Tyneside future looks increasingly uncertain - claimed he would have more assists if the likes of Chris Wood converted the chances he creates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUSqO_0fVPJp3m00
Allan Saint-Maximin held clear-the-air talks with boss Eddie Howe Credit: Reuters

In an interview with French magazine So Foot, the £40million-rated winger declared: “The day I have a player capable of finishing actions, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists and chance dimensions in people’s heads.”

“Concerned” Saint-Maximin, 25, made a beeline for Howe’s office on Thursday to explain, and yesterday insisted the quotes were taken out of context.

But the Toon boss was unimpressed and acted as mediator during yesterday’s showdown with the rest of the squad to ensure there was no “fallout”.

Speaking in the morning, Howe said: “We will be speaking to the squad and making sure there is no fallout from that, because unity has been our strength.

“It’s vitally important we keep that at all costs.

“I don’t think I will be fining him, it is more a case of education and making sure players know what we expect of them.

“We spoke, and in no way did he mean to damage the team and the unity we’ve built.

“If he had meant those comments in the way they have come across and been published, then he wouldn't have been in my office concerned about the reaction.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“Ideally, I would not want any of my players speaking about anything other than themselves and their own careers.”

Howe is adamant he wants Saint-Maximin to stay, but the maverick wide man remains one of the few assets they can cash in on.

However, the full transcript of Saint-Maximin's interview indicates he wants to stay.

He also said: “The changes that are going to take place in Newcastle thanks to the takeover will benefit me.

“I take the example of Bruno Guimaraes – frankly, he is a player who will take us to new levels.

“In the years to come, I will not be the same player as today, because the club will do everything to put me in the best possible conditions.”

Yesterday, Saint-Maximin tweeted: “The interview has been taken out of context.

“I never said anything about my team-mates. I simply said, as any Newcastle would, that I was looking forward to having an even better team so that we could progress collectively, and that as a result I could also progress individually.”

Howe is to make a late call on the fitness of returning duo Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier ahead of the Magpies’ trip to Manchester City.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho bursts into TEARS after guiding Roma to their first European final for 31 years by beating Leicester in Europa Conference League semi, before dedicating win to fans: 'My emotion was for them'

Jose Mourinho shed a tear at full-time after leading Roma to their first European Final for 31 years. Tammy Abraham’s early goal was enough to end Leicester’s dream of becoming the original winners of the Europa Conference League and means the decider in Tirana, Albania, will be between Roma and Feyenoord.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Man. City vs. Newcastle Preview: Must-win game for a hurt Citizen squad

After putting on more than a respectable effort hosting Liverpool last Saturday, the Magpies go on the road this Sunday. It’s time to face the other title candidate and fellow petro-dollar-fueled club Manchester City at the Etihad. City will be rested—opposite Liverpool last Saturday, I guess—but the Sky Blue...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wood
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
The US Sun

Man City 5 Newcastle 0: Guardiola and Co put one hand on Premier League title in dent to Liverpool’s Quadruple dream

PEP GUARDIOLA must have delivered a healthy dose of psychological Alka-Seltzer to his players because there wasn’t a hint of a Champions League hangover here. Manchester City’s epic semi-final choke against Real Madrid on Wednesday was comprehensively flushed out of the system as they seized complete control of the title race by stuffing Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikers#Manchester City#Frenchman
BBC

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "A good draw, a good point. At the end we had an important chance to get the second goal and win the game. It is not easy to play against Liverpool because we are talking about an amazing team with a lot of energy, especially at Anfield where there is a lot of noise and a fantastic atmosphere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Martinez, Nkunku, Tchouameni, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Manchester City's big-money deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, could be announced next week. (Sun) Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Marca via Metro) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola reported to want Juventus midfield target

Manchester City will go head to head with Juventus for the signature of Frenkie de Jong after their manager asked them to sign the midfielder. Pep Guardiola’s side will strengthen their squad again after failing at the semi-final stage of the Champions League in yet another campaign. The Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas set to replace Vahid Halilhodzic as Morocco boss opening door for Hakim Ziyech return

FORMER Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the next Morocco coach, which paves the way for Hakim Ziyech's return - reports suggest. That is according to Le360, who report that the Atlas Lions' boss Vahid Halilhodzic may soon be sacked and Villas-Boas is the favourite to replace him ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Ronaldo, Conte, Mbappe, Eriksen, Carvalho, Haaland

Barcelona want to make a move for Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, and could offer a swap deal involving 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) Brighton manager Graham Potter is favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham. Brighton would want £10m compensation from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
420K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy