Do you dream of learning to fly?

From left, Ben Obasi and Captain Lucien Valier of Crossairocean Flight School in Zephyrhills. [ Crossairocean Flight School ]

If you think learning to fly and getting a pilot’s license is a dream for the 1 percent, the professionals at Crossairocean Flight School in Zephyrhills Municipal Airport want to Change. Your. Mind. They know firsthand that not only is this dream within reach, but learning to fly can also be fun. They love what they do, and the freedom and adventure that flying brings, and that love is infectious.

Started in 2020 (yes, during the pandemic), they are the proud owners of five planes — two Cessna 150s and two models of Piper Cherokee, as well as a Seneca One. In addition, they own one AATD (Advanced Aviation Training Device) flight simulator and have plans to install a second, and they have two ATD basic simulators. This equipment has a lot to do with the fun, and affordability, they offer: Practicing flying on simulators reduces the nerves of the learning-to-fly process (which improves understanding), as well as the costs.

The owner, Captain Lucien Valier, has over 30 years of experience in flying, and along with his partner Sophie Valier, hails from the Caribbean Island of St. Martin. Ben Obasi, originally from Nigeria, manages the company and is also an instructor. This capable team is determined to prove to you that you don’t need to be wealthy or a rocket scientist to acquire a pilot’s license. All you need is motivation, a professional instructor and plenty of practice.

Their school offers training in four phases, starting with Private Pilot License training with 50 hours of flying time, and moving up in hours and complexity to Commercial Pilot License (Multi-Engine Add-on) at 130 hours of flying time. Additionally, they are developing another training package for those interested in just acquiring their private pilot certificate and instrument rating. All rates are listed on their website.

Make your dreams of flying come true and schedule your 45-minute introductory flight. You can contact Crossairocean Flight School at (352) 737-0800; their office is located at 39317 Airpark Road in Zephyrhills. Find them online at crossairoceanusa.com.