ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Do you dream of learning to fly?

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5FWM_0fVPJYFX00
From left, Ben Obasi and Captain Lucien Valier of Crossairocean Flight School in Zephyrhills. [ Crossairocean Flight School ]

If you think learning to fly and getting a pilot’s license is a dream for the 1 percent, the professionals at Crossairocean Flight School in Zephyrhills Municipal Airport want to Change. Your. Mind. They know firsthand that not only is this dream within reach, but learning to fly can also be fun. They love what they do, and the freedom and adventure that flying brings, and that love is infectious.

Started in 2020 (yes, during the pandemic), they are the proud owners of five planes — two Cessna 150s and two models of Piper Cherokee, as well as a Seneca One. In addition, they own one AATD (Advanced Aviation Training Device) flight simulator and have plans to install a second, and they have two ATD basic simulators. This equipment has a lot to do with the fun, and affordability, they offer: Practicing flying on simulators reduces the nerves of the learning-to-fly process (which improves understanding), as well as the costs.

The owner, Captain Lucien Valier, has over 30 years of experience in flying, and along with his partner Sophie Valier, hails from the Caribbean Island of St. Martin. Ben Obasi, originally from Nigeria, manages the company and is also an instructor. This capable team is determined to prove to you that you don’t need to be wealthy or a rocket scientist to acquire a pilot’s license. All you need is motivation, a professional instructor and plenty of practice.

Their school offers training in four phases, starting with Private Pilot License training with 50 hours of flying time, and moving up in hours and complexity to Commercial Pilot License (Multi-Engine Add-on) at 130 hours of flying time. Additionally, they are developing another training package for those interested in just acquiring their private pilot certificate and instrument rating. All rates are listed on their website.

Make your dreams of flying come true and schedule your 45-minute introductory flight. You can contact Crossairocean Flight School at (352) 737-0800; their office is located at 39317 Airpark Road in Zephyrhills. Find them online at crossairoceanusa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police say 14-year-old runaway is shooting victim

TAMPA — The fatal shooting victim discovered early Friday morning has been identified as a 14-year-old runaway from Temple Terrace. Tampa Police detectives said they believe Nilexia B. Alexander was the person found dead after dispatchers received a call just before 4 a.m. Friday that a body was in the 100 block of West Floribraska Avenue and several shots had been fired.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Watch: 3 assailants flee after fatal Tampa shooting in video released by Hillsborough deputies

Hillsborough deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing three masked men they believe were involved in a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza in late April. The video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s YouTube channel shows three men dressed in black with their faces covered, all holding guns, just before 5 p.m. April 23 outside the Panda Kitchen & Bath, 8320 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Zephyrhills, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
City
Zephyrhills, FL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Training#Cessna#Aatd
Tampa Bay Times

Two killed, including Spring Hill woman, 19, in 4-vehicle crash

BUSHNELL — Two people were killed, including a 19-year-old Spring Hill woman, in a four-vehicle collision in Sumter County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a 30-year-old Bushnell man was driving a sport utility vehicle east on County Road 48, east of SE 10th Street, at about 7 p.m. Friday. The driver traveled off the right side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve, then over-corrected and entered the westbound lane where three vehicles were oncoming, according to a Highway Patrol report.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Tampa Bay Times

Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for helping to protect Florida homes from water | Column

Given the harrowing experience with high water in my West Palm Beach neighborhood last month, I would like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill this week. The bill expands Florida’s resilience funding program, establishes a statewide office of resilience and positions the state’s chief resilience officer in the governor’s office. All are needed now, given the more frequent flooding events we face from devastating rainstorms, king tides and more.
FLORIDA STATE
RideApart

Motogymkhana Is The Awesome Time-Attack Bike Skills Sport You Need

Have you ever heard (or said) something like, “it’s more fun to ride a slow bike fast than a fast bike slow?” If that’s a thing that you’d generally agree with, then motogymkhana may just be your new favorite form of motorcycle racing. For those unfamiliar, it’s a Japanese sport that started way back in the 1970s—and it’s a serious test of low-speed motorcycle maneuvers for all competitors.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This modular bench concept gives bikers a place to park and sit

There is no shortage of ideas on how to give everyone a seat, especially outdoors. Of course, space for benches and chairs will always be a problem, whether it’s at a park or some vacant area in the middle of towering buildings. That’s not even considering yet those “in-between” places where people come and go a lot, only stopping by for a brief breather. Such resting places for cyclists, for example, are far and few in between, and they aren’t exactly designed for this segment of the world’s active population. That’s the very specific need that this bench concept is trying to address, giving cyclists a place to rest while still offering the option to accommodate a bunch of people at the same time.
BICYCLES
Tampa Bay Times

This pro-life Democrat supports ending Roe | Letters

Even if Roe stands, things have changed here | May 5. I am a proud pro-life Democrat who has long supported overturning Roe v. Wade. Since the Roe decision, more than 63 million abortions have been performed in our nation, a deeply troubling statistic that I believe is tantamount to infanticide. The “my body, my choice” mantra is a selfish one. A child is a blessing, and life is precious. Ours is a civilized society, and we should be protecting life, not wantonly stamping it out, on demand.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Jobless claims remain low amid DeSantis warnings

TALLAHASSEE — Unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at a pre-pandemic pace and tax collections are up, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is maintaining a drumbeat that federal economic policies might “plunge” the nation into a recession. “Florida has been doing well, and we’re happy about...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Former Florida Gators QB Emory Jones transferring to Arizona State

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones announced Thursday that he is transferring to Arizona State. ESPN first reported the news. Jones signed with the Gators as a top-100 prospect in Dan Mullen’s inaugural 2018 recruiting class. The Georgia native saw time as a change-of-pace option over the next three seasons before taking over as the starter last fall.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy