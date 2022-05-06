ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

This wide receiver transfer target has Gators in his top 3

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
A five-team race for the services of Arizona State wide receiver transfer Ricky Pearsall was narrowed down on Monday. Florida, Auburn and Oregon are his three finalists, according to 247Sports’ Jacob Rudner.

The plan is to pick between the three programs in the coming month and enroll so he can begin summer workouts with his new team. His most recent trip to Florida for an official visit over the weekend has him high on the Orange and Blue, and he says that the Gators will be a tough team to beat.

“Right away after the (Florida) visit, we talked as a family and we were just like, ‘Man, that’s going to be a hard place to beat,’” Pearsall said. “I think the coaches and the rest of the staff did a really good job hosting us and making us feel that it could be a possible home.”

Pearsall was blown away on his visit and even got to meet with the team’s presumed starting quarterback, Anthony Richardson, during the trip. He’s also quite familiar with several members of the coaching staff too. Head coach Billy Napier and offensive coordinator Rob Sale were at ASU in 2017 and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert is one of the positional coaches Pearsall has had his eye on for a while out west at USC.

Auburn will get him next over the weekend and Oregon gets a turn the following week. Then, it’s decision time. Pearsall has claimed that NIL isn’t a big factor in his recruitment, which is the kind of thing that could be true until he’s offered something undeniable. Whether the Tigers and Ducks are prepared to play that game with the transfer target remains to be seen, though.

