ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Does Auburn's leading tackler in 2022 outproduce Zakoby McClain's 2021 season?

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdOgl_0fVPHtf600

Auburn's linebacking core has had their fair share of stat stuffers come through the program as of late.

The most recent being Zakoby McClain, who collected 267 total tackles over the course of four seasons (with a collective 208 over the final two seasons of his Auburn career).

The Tigers have an interesting linebacker room heading into 2022. Is anyone capable of duplicating McClain's 2021 numbers?

Stat of the day

In 2021, Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain recorded 95 tackles (the most on the team) over the course of 12 games. He did not participate in the Birmingham Bowl vs Houston.

What it means

Had McClain played in the bowl game, he would have likely surpassed 100 tackles on the season.

Auburn's linebacking core will need to stay healthy and provide some consistency now that McClain is gone. Owen Pappoe will look to become Auburn's primary tackler in 2022. The question being whether or not he can replicate McClain's production revolves around his health.

Wesley Steiner, Eugene Asante, and Cam Riley will all need to step up as well.

There might not be any Tiger on roster that is fully capable of surpassing 95 total tackles this season. Auburn may elect to play a rotation of linebackers outside of Owen Pappoe, prohibiting any player from getting significant minutes or statistics. Defensive linemen Derick Hall and Colby Wooden both eclipsed 50 tackles last season, but will likely hover around their 2021 numbers this season.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Bowl#Discord#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Colby Wooden
FanSided

Falcons new QB Desmond Ridder’s jersey number is ironic

The Atlanta Falcons believe that they found their new franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus. Desmond Ridder joins the Falcons after a stellar career as Cincinnati’s signal-caller and leader. Ridder will always have a legacy in Cincinnati as he led them to an improbable college football playoff berth, he...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former Baylor Quarterback Gerry Bohanon Announces Transfer

Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has committed to South Florida. Bohanon announced his decision Sunday afternoon on Instagram, prompting everyone to "watch this." Bohanon started 12 games last season, averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt with a 146.6 passer rating for the Bears. He threw for 18 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground for the 12-2 Bears, who defeated Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

Gators Coaches, Players React to Florida’s Back-to-Back Commits

The Florida Gators landed two big-time commitments over the weekend for their 2023 recruiting class, marking perhaps the start of what is expected to be an impressive first full-cycle haul for head coach Billy Napier since he became the man in charge late last year. The team was able to...
FLORIDA STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
569
Followers
373
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy