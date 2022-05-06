ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form in Playoff Run

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF9aA_0fVPHHYq00

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is turning everything back on for this playoff run.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Not much is guaranteed in sports, but one thing everyone can count on is that even the best athletes will eventually see a decline in skill level and production. Especially players like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

For the past three postseasons, it seemed as if Father Time was catching up to Crosby. The Penguins were losing in opening rounds and Crosby’s production dipped to new, questionable lows.

In the Penguins’ last three playoff appearances, Crosby played in 14 postseason games and accumulated only six points on three goals and three assists; Far below what is expected from a player of his caliber.

The doubters were out for Crosby, saying he lost his postseason touch and doesn’t have the ability to lead the Penguins to the promised land again.

There, however, is another guarantee in sports - Crosby will never not want to win.

The 2022 NHL Playoffs could be the final ride for the Penguins legendary core of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

Crosby is well aware of that fact and he will do everything in his power to make it memorable.

Take Crosby’s production through the first two games against the New York Rangers for example; One goal and three assists for four points.

In two games, Crosby has already passed his point total from his last three playoff appearances.

Not only is Crosby finding his footing again as being an important producer in the playoffs, he is doing so with dominance.

His goal in Game 2 is an example of how he is refusing to let his team lose again.

Picking up a loose puck and taking it from end-to-end through just about every blue shirt on the ice. It was old school Crosby.

More than just the skill and pure domination of the play, take into account when the goal occurred.

The Penguins were down by two with time winding down in the second period. Crosby wanted to swing the momentum back into the favor of the Pens to drive play heading into the closing frame.

The Penguins did end up losing the game and that was the last goal for the team, but you can tell there’s something different about Crosby this postseason.

Crosby is a man on a mission this playoff run and it’s refreshing to see a franchise talent finally find what has made him a two-time Conn Smythe winner.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Provides Update on Penguins Injuries

Boyle, Carter Struggling to Keep Up vs. Rangers

10 Takeaways From Game 2: Goaltending Isn't Penguins Problem

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Sports

Pastrnak gives emphatic answer to question about Raanta collision in Game 2

There were a couple of interesting moments between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders during Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday night. The first happened in the opening period when B's right winger David Pastrnak was unable to evade 'Canes goalie Antti Raanta and they collided. Raanta was shaken up a bit and exited the game. Pastrnak was penalized for goalie interference. There was no reason to believe Pastrnak was skating into Raanta on purpose. After all, the B's were on a power play and pushing hard to score the game's first goal.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Report: Barclay Goodrow out for rest of Rangers series vs Penguins

The New York Rangers held an optional skate on Friday after thrilling 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. They came into the game looking to even the series and down two key players. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren (lower-body) was a game-time decision but was scratched in favor of Justin Braun. And forward Barclay Goodrow (lower-body) was also scratched for Dryden Hunt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Keys to Success in Game 2 vs. Penguins

The New York Rangers are amidst a tough playoff series with the Pittsburgh Penguins that did not start in their favor. The Rangers blew a 2-0 lead in the game and ultimately lost in a 4-3 triple-overtime sequence. Following just one bitter loss, the team was immediately left with ample insight on how to proceed. Learning from their mistakes will have to occur in rapid speed as the Rangers are set to travel to the Penguin’s home ice for Game 3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Uphill Battle, Game 3: Lines, Preview & Odds vs New York Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers Round One series is tied 1-1. Teams that win the first game and teams that win multiple overtime games have great odds of winning the series. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins face an uphill battle with their third goalie in net, possibly missing one of their middle-six wingers and top-pair defenseman and a great goalie in the opposing net.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Penguins’ onslaught in Game 3 exposes disturbing Igor Shesterkin trend

For the second time in their series against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins have managed to find the back of the net at least four times after destroying the Rangers in a 7-4 Game 3 victory at home Saturday night. New York netminder Igor Shesterkin, widely considered the best goalie this season, was broken down by the Penguins, who scored four goals right out of the gate to go up 4-1 at the end of the first period.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
Conn Smythe
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Sidney Crosby
Yardbarker

Rickard Rakell Returns to the Ice for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had Rickard Rakell on the ice for the last two games after leaving Game 1 following a vicious hit from a New York Rangers defender. However, the Penguins got some good news while they prepare for Game 4, with Rakell returning to the ice to work with coaches. Pittsburgh had the day off while they rest in preparation for another game against the Rangers, but Rakell skated in the morning as he continues to prepare for a return.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers vs. Penguins Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

It’s a tied series now as home-ice advantage switches to Pittsburgh as the Penguins will host the Rangers for games three and four. Game one was a very exciting game as the Penguins ended up winning in triple overtime, even after having to resort to their third-string goaltender, Louis Domingue. The Rangers took over game two pretty convincingly with a 5-2 victory. Who will take the series lead as the Penguins take back home-ice advantage? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Rangers

LINE: Rangers -116, Penguins -104; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 7-4. Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley ace Maddie Griffin to throw out 1st pitch at Pirates game

Ligonier Valley senior softball pitcher Maddie Griffin will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on May 22 at PNC Park. The Sunday game starts at 11:35 a.m. Griffin recently threw a 21-strikeout perfect game against Seton LaSalle that turned heads around...
LIGONIER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#The New York Rangers
WKBN

Pirates’ catcher struggles as Reds-Bucks split DH

Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Devils, Oilers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown the Philadelphia Flyers are working on a few things, including getting a goalie signed. Meanwhile, if the return is right, the New Jersey Devils are willing to trade their first-round pick this summer. Are the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks ideal trade partners? Finally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
30
Followers
20
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy