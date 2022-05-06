ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, TN

Jake Owen extends his tour plans into fall 2022, adds Travis Denning to the bill

By Carena Liptak
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Owen may have just kicked off his Up There Down Here Tour this week, but he’s already thinking ahead: The singer’s announced an October-November leg of the trek. The Up There Down Here...

