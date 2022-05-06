Bike swap this week at the Utah Film Studios

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City High School Mountain Bike Team has collaborated with the Young Riders Youth Mountain Bike Program to host the annual Bike Swap this weekend at the Utah Film Studios.

For individuals interested in a new bike or simply getting rid of their old one, the Bike Swap presents the perfect opportunity, and the proceeds raised will be used to fund the Young Riders Program in Park City.

On Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Utah Film Studios (4001 Kearns Blvd. Park City, Utah, across from Quinn’s junction) individuals can bring any item related to biking to the swap. This includes Adult and Kids mountain and road bikes, trailers, racks, accessories or apparel.

In order to enter items into the swap, individuals must complete one of the following steps:

1. Individuals can complete the check-in process on a computer or tablet and then drop off their items and get a printed ticket at the indicated times below at Jans, WhitePine Touring, or the Utah Film Studios.

Go to the website and click on “create account”

Click the “Bike Swap Check-in Process” at the bottom of this page to download step-by-step details on checking in the items at home.

2. Individuals may also bring their bike to the swap location, Utah Film Studios 4001 Kearns Blvd. Park City, UT on Friday, May 6 between 2 pm to 8 pm.

All sellers must fill out the Swap information completely. Sellers will receive a check via email within 10 business days for any item that is sold during the swap. Items that are not sold must be collected from the swap between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Items not collected will be donated to the program.

The Bike Swap averages around $100,000 in merchandise sales each year. Young Riders takes 20% of the sale to benefit the program with scholarships, the Hispanic Program, and advocacy efforts such as supporting IMBA, Bikes Belong, The Mountain Trails Foundation, in addition to participating in trail workdays.

For any questions, please email julie.minahan@gmail.com

