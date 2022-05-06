ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Bike swap this week at the Utah Film Studios

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oSs3_0fVPDOJP00

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City High School Mountain Bike Team has collaborated with the Young Riders Youth Mountain Bike Program to host the annual Bike Swap this weekend at the Utah Film Studios.

For individuals interested in a new bike or simply getting rid of their old one, the Bike Swap presents the perfect opportunity, and the proceeds raised will be used to fund the Young Riders Program in Park City.

On Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Utah Film Studios (4001 Kearns Blvd. Park City, Utah, across from Quinn’s junction) individuals can bring any item related to biking to the swap. This includes Adult and Kids mountain and road bikes, trailers, racks, accessories or apparel.

In order to enter items into the swap, individuals must complete one of the following steps:

1. Individuals can complete the check-in process on a computer or tablet and then drop off their items and get a printed ticket at the indicated times below at Jans, WhitePine Touring, or the Utah Film Studios.

Go to the website and click on “create account”

Click the “Bike Swap Check-in Process” at the bottom of this page to download step-by-step details on checking in the items at home.

2. Individuals may also bring their bike to the swap location, Utah Film Studios 4001 Kearns Blvd. Park City, UT on Friday, May 6 between 2 pm to 8 pm.

All sellers must fill out the Swap information completely. Sellers will receive a check via email within 10 business days for any item that is sold during the swap. Items that are not sold must be collected from the swap between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Items not collected will be donated to the program.

The Bike Swap averages around $100,000 in merchandise sales each year. Young Riders takes 20% of the sale to benefit the program with scholarships, the Hispanic Program, and advocacy efforts such as supporting IMBA, Bikes Belong, The Mountain Trails Foundation, in addition to participating in trail workdays.

For any questions, please email julie.minahan@gmail.com


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Bring your bike and swap it

Biking season is here, and the annual bike swap is happening at the Utah Film Studios May 7th and 8th. Doors open at 8 am Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s a fundraiser benefitting Young Riders Mountain Biking program and the Park City High School mountain bike team. Heinrich...
PARK CITY, UT
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Cars
City
Kearns, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Why are there giant concrete arrows in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Mysterious large concrete arrows are littered across Utah with many wondering what they are. These giant arrows are usually found in obscure locations. To understand the purpose of these arrows, you have to go back to the 1920s when aviation was first becoming widespread.  There was no radio communication back then so […]
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Movies#Vehicles#The Utah Film Studios#The Young Riders Program#Jans#Whitepine Touring#Swap
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

A look inside Utah’s most expensive home

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home, that is. “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the […]
PARK CITY, UT
98.3 The Snake

New Opposition to Bruce Willis’s Planned Idaho Airport

There are a lot of people who like Camas County and don’t want to see a drastic change. They like the slower pace of life, lack of opportunities for their kids, and a tiny tax base. As many of you know, the actor Bruce Willis has been attempting for years to construct a small private airport that could help alleviate air traffic in and out of neighboring Blaine County. Willis may be suffering from an illness but remains a shrewd businessman.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Ghost towns of Utah

(ABC4) – According to Visit Utah, every ghost town has a story to tell. They are often reminders of long forgotten dreams, hopes, struggles and gradual decline. Utah is home to more than 100 ghost towns. One of the most famous is Grafton, which is located just outside of Zion National Park. Grafton is most […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WATCH: Fire engulfs the area near the Great Saltair

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A field fire, dubbed the “Marina Fire” by Utah Fire Info, has engulfed the area west of the Great Saltair. The affected area was on the 12400 block of West Saltair Drive in Magna, on the border of Salt Lake City and Tooele. The fire is estimated to range across 100 […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Crews tackle massive sinkhole in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews are responding to a massive sinkhole and water main break in Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning. The Salt Lake City Fire Department says the flooding has impacted 1300 S. between 700 W to 900 W. Fire crews say a large sinkhole has swallowed a vehicle while damaging […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Xeriscaping: A drought-resistant landscape

UTAH (ABC4) – Xeriscaping, a style of landscape design requiring little or no irrigation or other maintenance, which is typically used in arid regions, is something to strongly consider as drought continues to plague the state. It’s a big way to save water right outside your front door, and with it already being another dry […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy