Ranking Alabama Football's 2022 opponents from easiest to hardest

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama football fell just short of a national championship last season and even suffered a rare regular-season loss. Looking ahead to the upcoming 2022 season, the Crimson Tide returns plenty of key talent on both sides of the ball and will be welcoming some of the top transfers from all across college football.

The 2022 season will feature the typical SEC West rivals like Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and others. This year’s SEC East opponent will be the Vanderbilt Commodores, who will be visiting Bryant Denny Stadium in late September.

The Crimson Tide will be making the trip to Austin for the second game of the season to face the Texas Longhorns, a game that will be filled with high-powered offense and numerous storylines to follow.

With 12 games in the regular season ranging from possible conference title contenders to teams that are barely bowl eligible, here’s how Alabama’s 2022 opponents rank from easiest to hardest.

12. Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

11. UL-Monroe

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

10. Austin Peay

APSU players celebrate with Austin Peay tight end Elijah Brown (44) after Brown scored a touchdown in a OVC football game between the Austin Peay Governors and Morehead State Eagles at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Henry Taylor / The Leaf-Chronicle

2021 Record: 6-5

9. Auburn

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

8. Utah State

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

6. LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5. Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

4. Ole Miss

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2. Texas

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

1. Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

