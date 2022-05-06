ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

May malaise continues into Saturday with more rain and now more wind too

By Dan Skeldon
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Increasingly breezy with rain, heavy at times. Low: 47. SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with occasional rain, heavy at times. High: 52. SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and chilly with rain and drizzle, mainly early. Low: 40. FORECAST SUMMARY. Well, at least we got a break from the spring...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Record heat and high humidity forecast for Mother's Day

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Happy Mother's Day! Please enjoy record heat and high humidity on your special day!We start with morning clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.Temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s as our skies clear and winds pick up out of the south gusting to 35 mph.If Mayfest is on the agenda, remember the sunscreen and stay hydrated!There is a very small chance of an isolated storm developing along the dryline out west.If one does develop, it could become severe with large hail and damaging winds.Unlike our previous 90 degree days this year, this heat wave is sticking with us into next weekend.Several afternoons will be close to tying or setting a new high temperature record.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

Drier, but still cool and breezy for Mother’s Day; quite pleasant next week

Well, at least we got a break from the spring pollen. That's about the only nice thing you can say about the cloudy, damp, and cool weather we’ve been experiencing going back to Friday. Saturday was certainly a wet and raw day, with rain, sometimes heavy, temperatures only between 45 and 50 degrees for many, and brisk winds adding an extra chill to the air. For Mother's Day, we can expect stubborn morning clouds and perhaps a leftover early shower or two slowly giving way to some sunshine, more likely the farther north and west you travel. Sunshine becomes more prevalent moving through next week, but an onshore easterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying dry all the while.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy