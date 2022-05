The Minnesota Twins defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday afternoon, but the story after the game was Chris Paddack joining the team's growing list of injuries. Paddack struck out four batters on the afternoon but also allowed three runs on RBI singles from Chad Pinder and Seth Brown. After getting into another jam in the third inning, Paddack left the game with right elbow inflammation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO