ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Coaches Extend Offers to Flordia, Ohio, New Jersey Prospects

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG9Px_0fVPBP1K00

Pittsburgh Pantherss coaches hit the road this week and extended offers to four prospects.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With spring football completed, Pitt coaches are hitting the road to recruit in Florida, New Jersey and Ohio, and have offered several potential Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pitt coaches were locked in on young prospects on Friday, extending offers primarily to players from the classes of 2024 and 2025.

Jamie Ffrench was a prime target for newly minted wide receivers coach Tiaquan Underwood, who extended an offer to the class of 2025 receiver on Thursday. Ffrench is the younger brother of former Panther standout Maurice Ffrench, who has played in the NFL for Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers after graduating from Pitt in 2019.

The younger Ffrench is young and unrated by 247Sports but already holds offers from Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Michigan.

Kevin Levy, a 2024 prospect, also Tweeted that Pitt and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge had offered. He's a 6-foot-1 speedster from Rivera Beach, Florida. He posted a 10.89 time in the 100m dash last month and holds just one other offer from Illinois.

Elijah Kinsler received an offer on Friday morning from Tim Salem, who was in Kinsler's hometown of Somerset, New Jersey. Kinsler is a linebacker from the class of 2024 and this is his first Division I offer.

Linebackers coach Robert Manalac and running backs coach Archie Collins were both in Ohio today. They visited Niles Mckinley High School and Portsmouth West High School and while they were out, extended an offer to a three-star running back from the class of 2023, Jaquez Keyes.

Keyes, a bruising 6-foot-1, 207-pound back, attends Ironside High School currently holds offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Memphis, Coastal Carolina and a few other mid-majors.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

More Tampering Stories Emerge in Wake of Jordan Addison

Blame for NIL Bidding Wars Starts at the Top

Two Panthers Named Top 25 ACC Draft Prospects

'Door Closed' on Jordan Addison's Return to Pitt

Tiaquan Underwood Defends Jordan Addison

Pat Narduzzi: Kedon Slovis Entered Transfer Portal 'The Right Way '

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State RB Forced To Medically Retire After Serious Injury

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley has been forced to medically retire from football after suffering a "another serious injury." Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford announced the unfortunate news on Friday. Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed Crowley's forced retirement. Crowley's 2021 season was cut short after just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Ohio College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 5-Star Quarterback lists the A&M as one of his ‘stand out’ schools

At this point, I might as well tell you for the 100th time that recruiting never stops, and programs like Texas A&M continue their relentless approach to going after the top athletes in every recruiting cycle, taking a national approach as the brand continues to grow. In mid-April, Aggies Wire covered the recruitment of 2023 5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada after Texas A&M offered the young superstar, immediately putting the Aggies on his radar as he continues to mull one of the biggest decisions of his life. As Rashada continues to develop, the talent is clearly there, with some analysts believing that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Partridge
Person
Archie Collins
Cleveland.com

Austin Siereveld wants to recreate Ohio State football’s 2014 national championship offensive line: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time the Ohio State football program won a national championship, it did so with Ohio-bred players leading the way. The storyline surrounding the inaugural year of the College Football Playoff was the Buckeyes turning to third-string quarterback Cardale Jones. After that, it was about Ezekiel Elliott and Joey Bosa as national prospects who were a product of Urban Meyer’s arrival as head coach two years earlier.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFL's Edmonton Elks sign former Ohio State QB, replacing ex-Buckeye teammate

Cardale Jones is back in professional football. He will be replacing one of his former teammates, as well. Friday, the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League announced the signing of Jones. He will be replacing another former Ohio State QB, JT Barrett. Barrett was added to the “retired list,”...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flordia#Wisconsin#American Football#College Football#Pittsburgh Pantherss#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

JJ Watt Names The College Football Program He Grew Up Rooting For

All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt may have grown up in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. But, that doesn't he grew up rooting for the homestate Badgers. His fandom belonged to the Miami Hurricanes. Training at the Canes' facility Saturday, Watt reflected on his childhood love for the bad boys of college football. It’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Freshman Ja’elyne Matthews gets another offer, this one from Nebraska football

Another day, another offer for Ja’elyne Matthews. A standout freshman offensive tackle at Toms River North, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Matthews announced an offer from Nebraska on Thursday. Last fall, Matthews pulled in his first offer which came from in-state Rutgers. After that, UConn and Boston College offered. In late April, Matthews attended the Rutgers football spring game where he spent significant time with the coaching staff. A class of 2025 offensive lineman, Matthews saw his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two weeks with offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia. RelatedRutgers football latest to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
287
Followers
110
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy