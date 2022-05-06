Pitt Coaches Extend Offers to Flordia, Ohio, New Jersey Prospects

Pittsburgh Pantherss coaches hit the road this week and extended offers to four prospects.

With spring football completed, Pitt coaches are hitting the road to recruit in Florida, New Jersey and Ohio, and have offered several potential Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pitt coaches were locked in on young prospects on Friday, extending offers primarily to players from the classes of 2024 and 2025.

Jamie Ffrench was a prime target for newly minted wide receivers coach Tiaquan Underwood, who extended an offer to the class of 2025 receiver on Thursday. Ffrench is the younger brother of former Panther standout Maurice Ffrench, who has played in the NFL for Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers after graduating from Pitt in 2019.

The younger Ffrench is young and unrated by 247Sports but already holds offers from Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Michigan.

Kevin Levy, a 2024 prospect, also Tweeted that Pitt and defensive line coach Charlie Partridge had offered. He's a 6-foot-1 speedster from Rivera Beach, Florida. He posted a 10.89 time in the 100m dash last month and holds just one other offer from Illinois.

Elijah Kinsler received an offer on Friday morning from Tim Salem, who was in Kinsler's hometown of Somerset, New Jersey. Kinsler is a linebacker from the class of 2024 and this is his first Division I offer.

Linebackers coach Robert Manalac and running backs coach Archie Collins were both in Ohio today. They visited Niles Mckinley High School and Portsmouth West High School and while they were out, extended an offer to a three-star running back from the class of 2023, Jaquez Keyes.

Keyes, a bruising 6-foot-1, 207-pound back, attends Ironside High School currently holds offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Memphis, Coastal Carolina and a few other mid-majors.

