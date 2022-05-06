ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2022 juco TE commits to Alabama after not being on program's radar

By AJ Spurr
Miles Kitselman is a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end who just recently played for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. The Crimson Tide program did not have Kitselman on its radar, but extended an offer while visiting one of his teammates at Hutchinson, as reported by Jerell Rushin of the Tuscaloosa News.

“Bama didn’t even know who I was,” Kitselman told the Tuscaloosa News. “I was working with the wide receivers in pre-practice, and then all of a sudden they were like, ‘Hey, who’s this No. 87? Is he a big wide receiver or is he a tight end working with wide receivers?’

“Just went from there. Luckily Alabama needed a tight end. A lot of the situations (with colleges recruiting my position) it doesn’t even matter how good you are. If a team is set on tight ends they’re not even going to look at you. Lord willing, Alabama needed a tight end, I was available and they chose me, so I just committed on the spot.”

According to Rushin, Kitselman had reportedly been planning visits to

and was in talks with Florida State and others.

Currently, Cameron Latu is the starting tight end for Alabama heading into the 2022 college football season, but who knows what the future hold for Kitselman in Tuscaloosa.

