ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard brought up her previous claim that Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs during her trial testimony

By Natalie Musumeci,Jacob Shamsian
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DcVC_0fVP9ki400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5Od3_0fVP9ki400
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in 1995.

Barry King/WireImage

  • Amber Heard name-dropped Kate Moss while on the stand in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her.
  • Heard referenced a previous claim she made accusing Depp of once pushing Moss down the stairs.
  • She brought it up as she detailed how she hit Depp in the face for the first time in a 2015 fight.

Amber Heard name-dropped supermodel Kate Moss while on the stand in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, suggesting that Depp once pushed Moss down the stairs.

During her testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia on Thursday, Heard referenced a previous claim she had made in which she accused Depp, her ex-husband, of shoving Moss when he and the British model were dating in the 1990s.

The "Aquaman" actress brought up Moss as she detailed how she hit Depp in the face for the first time during a 2015 fight at the top of a staircase in Los Angeles when her sister was present.

"Whitney, my sister, all of a sudden put herself in between Johnny and I," Heard testified.

"She threw herself like in the line of fire," Heard said of her sister. "All of a sudden she was there and she was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her."

Heard added: "I don't hesitate. I don't wait. I instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzqPT_0fVP9ki400
Amber Heard.

JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"In all of my relationship to date with Johnny I hadn't landed a blow," Heard testified. "And I, for the first time, I hit him, like actually hit him square in the face. He didn't push my sister down the stairs."

Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998 . Moss has never publicly accused Depp of being violent with her.

Heard previously made the claim about Depp and Moss during Depp's 2020 libel trial against the publishers of the UK newspaper The Sun.

"He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind," Heard said at the time, The Independent reported .

A representative for Moss did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

During Thursday's testimony, Heard sobbed uncontrollably on the stand as she accused Depp of abusing her and penetrating her with a bottle during a fight in Australia in March 2015.

Depp has taken Heard to trial for defamation, accusing her of ruining his career with false domestic violence allegations. Heard has filed a countersuit against Depp.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas says she intervened when Amber Heard ‘hit him with can’

The manager of Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas has testified that she intervened after hearing Mr Depp saying that Amber Heard hit him with a can. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesEstate manager Tara Roberts appeared in court...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Moss
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Supermodel#Wireimage Amber#British#Getty Images
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Island Manager Testifies Actor Was Passed Out Drunk In Front Of His Upset Kids

Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues with one of his manager’s testimony after he finished his own testimony on Monday. Tara Roberts, who is the manager of the 58-year-old actor’s private island in the Bahamas, appeared via video to the courtroom in Virginia on Tuesday, and during a cross examination by Amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, she claimed she once saw Johnny passed out drunk in front of his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack. The incident seemed to have taken place in the summer of 2013, when Johnny and his family were taking one last trip on his yacht, the the Vajoliroja, before he sold it to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Makes Rare Public Appearance At Monaco Fashion Show Amid Actor's Grueling Trial

While Johnny Depp has been embroiled in a nearly month-long trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, his ex Vanessa Paradis doesn't seem to have a care in the world, as she was spotted living it up in Monaco on Thursday, May 5.The model was attending the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show in Monte Carlo, and in photos, she was smiling while dressed in a tweed plaid jacket, white tee and jeans. The star, 49, has been working with the high-end designer since the '90s.Paradis' name has popped up a few times during Depp's trial, though they do have a lot of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp security guard tells of actor’s shock when Amber Heard ‘punched him in the face’ during fight

Johnny Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern spoke of the actor’s shock when Amber Heard punched him in the face during a fight as he testified in the former couple’s defamation trial. The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr McGivern, who appeared in court on Monday via video...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

389K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy