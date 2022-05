PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are asking for help identifying a person in connection with the mass shooting at an Airbnb on Easter Sunday that killed two teens and injured nine others. Pittsburgh police shared surveillance photos of a person on Twitter Tuesday, asking for help identifying him. Two 17-year-olds, Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, were killed and nine others were injured after shots broke out at a large party on the North Side. "I think the families that were affected by this, the victims, those families are looking for justice," Councilman Bobby Wilson said. "So, those families are looking to get peace and...

