Jeromesville, OH

Falcon Flea Market helps sixth-graders see what they have been learning in social studies

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
2 days ago
 2 days ago
JEROMESVILLE - Each year, sixth-graders at Hillsdale Middle School have the opportunity to take what they have learned in class and put it to use during the Falcon Flea Market, which was Friday morning.

In their social studies class, sixth-graders are learning about economics: profit, revenue, loss and competition. Late in the fall, some students start making their goods and services and others start in the winter.

The sixth-graders get to keep any money they earn from the flea market, which has been going on since 2007.

