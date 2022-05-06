ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Liam and Olivia once again dominate top baby names list

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRluW_0fVP2iYJ00

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most common baby names. And Theodore joins the top 10 baby names list for the first time.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. The data is based on applications for Social Security cards.

Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.

Liam has reigned supreme five years in a row, while Olivia unseated Emma as the top name for the past three years, according to agency's list, which was released Friday.

After Liam, the most common names for boys in respective order: Noah, Oliver , Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

And for girls, following Olivia: Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

The “fastest rising” baby names —which signify the names growing in popularity — are Amiri for boys and Raya for girls.

The top male names that have decreased in popularity are Jaxtyn, Karsyn and Xzavier. Various spellings of the name Denise declined in popularity from 2020 to 2021.

The Social Security Administration's latest data shows that 3.64 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, which is a slight increase from last year's 3.6 million babies, but represents an overall decline in the American birthrate.

The complete list of baby names is on the Social Security website.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Here are the top baby names of 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Do you know a baby named Liam or Olivia? You’re not alone. The Social Security Administration released its top 10 lists of baby names in 2021. The agency began compiling the baby name lists in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Parents supply the name at the time of a […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Girls And Boys#Common Names#Amelia Ava#American
Tri-City Herald

‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Molly Roloff: Rare Photos of the Former Reality Star

There she is! Molly Roloff largely stays out of the spotlight these days – despite having grown up in front of the cameras on Little People, Big World. TLC viewers were first introduced to Amy and Matt Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, in March 2006. Since then, all four children have gotten married, with Molly and brothers Jeremy and Jacob each choosing to leave the series. While Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff remain in the headlines for their podcast, outside projects and adorable family, Molly and Jacob have opted for a more private life with their growing families.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her...
KIDS
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy