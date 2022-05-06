ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Voters may request early ballots for Mesa primary election

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDqh3_0fVP2hfa00

Mesa voters may now request early ballots for the Aug. 2 Mesa primary election.

Voters may sign up at recorder.maricopa.gov/evsignup/default.aspx for the Active Early Voting List, which allows them to automatically receive a ballot by mail for every election they are eligible to vote in, according to a release.

Mesa’s primary election will nominate a councilmember candidate in council districts 4, 5 and 6, whose terms will expire in January 2027.

For more information, call the Mesa City Clerk’s Office at 480-644-4868 or go to mesaaz.gov/government/city-clerk .

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

May 7 Election results: Municipalities, Water Districts

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 7, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
MSNBC

Arizona GOP candidates sue to ban voting machines in midterm election

Two Republican candidates in Arizona are trying to keep former President Donald Trump's election fraud conspiracy theories alive with a new lawsuit that would send the state’s electoral process back to a bygone era. The lawsuit, filed Friday by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Arizona secretary of state candidate...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Early Voting#Ballots#Aspx#The Mesa City Clerk
12 News

Parents plan to sue Scottsdale school district, Board member over ‘secret dossier’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale school district Board member is under fire again amid controversy over privacy concerns. Scottsdale Unified School District Board member Jann-Michael Greenburg is accused of collecting personal information and pictures of some parents and children in the district. The so-called “secret dossier” was discovered last year and now some parents are taking Greenburg and the school district to court.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
636
Followers
846
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy