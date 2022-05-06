ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AG Adds Natural Dyes to Biodegradable Denim Collection

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Atoxf_0fVP2KYz00

Click here to read the full article.

AG’s Jean of Tomorrow concept collection just got more sustainable.

The Los Angeles-based denim brand debuted the second iteration of its 100 percent biodegradable range of men’s and women’s denim. The update features five items made with natural dyes derived from madder root and myrobalan nuts from a farm collective in India. The end result is a palette of soft brown, pink and cream tones.

The range includes the women’s Alexxis denim short—modeled after a bestselling straight-leg jean style by the same name—in brown, white and pink, along with a cropped straight-leg jean in brown for women and a slim fit jean in white for men.

Using natural dyes helps lessen the company’s environmental footprint, as the process eliminates the petrochemicals and toxins that are used in common synthetic dyes. Companies throughout the denim supply chain have developed indigo alternatives for this very reason. Pakistan-based vertical denim supplier Crescent Bahuman recently debuted Blue Infinity, which provides an expanded scope of blue shades without using indigo. Natural indigo supplier Stony Creek Colors and Swiss chemical maker Archroma also recently entered a partnership to market IndiGold high-performance plant-based pre-reduced indigo at scale.

AG’s original Jean of Tomorrow debuted last April with a unisex denim jacket, a men’s “Tellis” straight-leg jean and a women’s “Alexxis” mid-rise straight-leg jean made of 100 percent biodegradable denim fabric featuring a blend of organic cotton, Tencel and hemp. All garments in the collection were stitched with sustainable thread made from Tencel, and used corozo buttons derived from nuts, which are known for their scratch- and fade-resistant properties. AG also used responsible supply chain processes such as laser and ozone finishing technology and water recycling methods for optimal water and energy savings.

The new collection features all of the sustainable elements from the last range, but with natural dyes as well.

Now in its 22nd year, the company is furthering its sustainability efforts with every new collection. Last month, it dropped The Revival Workshop collection, a range of archived denim inventory marked for recycling that has been reinterpreted for today. The collection spans denim shorts, jeans and jackets for men and women, and features hand-finished details like dip- dye effects, frayed hems and distressing.

The new Jean of Tomorrow is now available online and in stores, and retails from $168-$218. The collection is offered in men’s sizes 29-38 and women’s sizes 23-32.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Jack & Jones Will Be the First Brand to Use Milliner Organic Cotton

Click here to read the full article. Mill-led efforts to facilitate the fashion industry’s shift to organic cotton are paying off. The first crops from the Milliner Organic Project, an organic cotton initiative launched by Pakistan-based denim mill Artistic Milliners, have just been certified with an in-conversion badge from the Control Union (CU), a third-party certification firm. An “in-conversion” certification confirms the transition to organic farming. The same firm recently awarded a certification to Pakistan-based vertical denim company Soorty for its Soorty Organic Cotton Initiative. Jack & Jones, the Danish apparel brand owned by Artistic Milliners’ longstanding partner Bestseller, will be the...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Affordable Cashmere Brand From Future Launches Jeans

Click here to read the full article. From Future, a French apparel brand known for its affordable cashmere, is the latest to step into the denim space. The men’s and women’s label recently debuted a denim collection made with sustainable elements. The fabrics used in the collection are made of 74 percent cotton, 25 percent recycled cotton from fabric scraps and 1 percent elastane, and dyed using a process that saves water and energy and requires fewer chemicals. Women’s jeans span the Joseph straight fit, the Johnny slim fit and the Jude bootcut, all available in sizes 34-42. Jeans are available in...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sneaker Legend Behind Nike Jumpman Logo Dies at 78

Click here to read the full article. Peter Moore’s “name may not be as recognizable as others in Nike history, but his impact cannot be overstated,” a Nike insider said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Seismic Shift' Ahead in Footwear? Experts Unpack Brand-New DataNike's Cryptokick NFTs Trading for Thousands of DollarsWhy Nike's Working Double Time to Keep This 'Embarrassing' Data Under WrapsBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Trusted Hoops Photographer Koolmac Designs A Boba Tea Inspired Air Jordan 36 Low

If you follow the hoops news cycle on Instagram, the handle @koolmac is one you’ve undoubtedly come across. The biggest names in sports and entertainment, particularly in the LA area, have credited the photographer on a regular basis for his electric shots of in-game action, often trusted by the likes of LeBron James and more. His dark, moody, and borderline superhero style of photography has played a major role in the world of social media in sports, and his contributions are being recognized by an equally significant name – Michael Jordan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
WWD

Family-owned Brand DL1961 Dissects Sustainable Denim

Click here to read the full article. Vertically integrated sustainable denim brand DL1961 is a family affair — and its mission to “do things differently” has evolved into an impassioned undertaking to positively impact the segment as it forges forward with cleaner and greener product offerings. Led by cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed, the New York-based family-owned brand uses less than 10 gallons of water to produce its average pair of jeans (compare that number to the industry standard of 1,500 gallons of water used).More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Manufactured at...
APPAREL
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Dyes#Organic Cotton#Jeans#Ag#Swiss#Archroma#Indigold
Sourcing Journal

Celebrity Denim Style: Wide Fits and Prints

Click here to read the full article. There’s no shortage of new denim fits and washes in the market, and trendsetters like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa are eagerly testing them out. The latest celebrity street style photos show the depth of denim’s so-called “new cycle” spanning leather-accented sets (a la Timothée Chalamet’s look at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party) to the laser-printed jeans Ella Emhoff wore at Paris Fashion Week and Chrissy Teigen sported in Los Angeles. Chalamet’s post-Oscars Alexander McQueen look isn’t the only example of denim turning up at special events. “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer stepped out in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
brides.com

14 Sustainable Jewelry Brands to Wear on Your Wedding Day

It’s no secret that the jewelry industry has historically engaged in questionable ethical and environmental practices. The convoluted supply chain, involving the mining of precious metals and gemstones in conflict zones around the world, even led to the popularization of the phrase “blood diamonds,” which refers to the raw materials that were sold to fund civil wars in Angola and Sierra Leone. Following in the footsteps of the fashion and beauty industry, sustainable jewelry is thankfully on the rise, with consumers demanding ethically sourced and environmentally responsible gems that they can feel good about wearing.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Here’s the Biggest Challenge Off-Price Faces This Year

Click here to read the full article. Wells Fargo’s Ike Boruchow says investors will be clued into one key metric when retailers report earnings in the weeks ahead. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCarter's Reroutes to East Coast Ports as Freight Rates Jump 10%Higher Freight Costs Hang Up Columbia Sportswear MarginsCowen: Pack-and-Hold Could Carry Off-Price Through Supply Chain WoesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Activewear Spurs Gildan’s Sales and Earnings Hikes

Click here to read the full article. Gildan Activewear Inc. said it saw strong demand for activewear products in North America in the first quarter. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHanesbrands Scores Q1 Sales, Profit Gains'Double-Digit Inflation' Spells Trouble for Consumer SpendingCovid? Freight? Inflation? Ukraine? Puma CEO Sees 'Uncertainty' EverywhereBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why US Ports Keep Breaking Cargo Imports Records

Click here to read the full article. “Consumer spending is growing faster than income growth, perhaps as shoppers buy ahead of expected rising prices,” Ben Hackett said. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHanesbrands Scores Q1 Sales, Profit GainsActivewear Spurs Gildan's Sales and Earnings Hikes'Double-Digit Inflation' Spells Trouble for Consumer SpendingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Private Affair: Walmart, JCPenney and More Put Money on Exclusive Brands

Click here to read the full article. With inflation on the rise, private labels are having a moment as consumers look for value fashion to get the most bang for their buck. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Lands HGTV Stars for New Outdoor Decor LineShuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at Tapestry, Hudson's Bay, Ortholite, CommentSoldSpense, Cable & Gauge Owner AcquiredBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Did This Podcast Interview Kill MSCHF’s Chances in Vans Lawsuit?

Click here to read the full article. No stranger to causing a stir, the art collective is accused of infringing on Vans’ trademark by copycatting its iconic Old Skool sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBangladeshi Suppliers Strike Back Against Deadbeat BuyersPaul Marciano Sues Attorney Lisa Bloom for 'Shakedown Scheme'Former Amazon Fashion Employee Cites 'Draconian' Policies in Covid LawsuitBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

‘Seismic Shift’ Ahead in Footwear? Experts Unpack Brand-New Data

Click here to read the full article. Average prices are up 11 percent and unit sales have tumbled 12 percent for a 3 percent revenue decline. What’s going on with footwear? This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSneaker Legend Behind Nike Jumpman Logo Dies at 78Nike's Cryptokick NFTs Trading for Thousands of DollarsWhy Nike's Working Double Time to Keep This 'Embarrassing' Data Under WrapsBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Some Retailers Pay Big Bucks So Goods Ship First

Click here to read the full article. As steep freight rates and supply chain backlogs stymie retailers, some might revert to ponying up for premium service. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGoBolt 'Actively Growing' US Warehouse NetworkPort of Long Beach's Mario Cordero on Sustainability, Rail, China LockdownsFMC Chair Seeks Bigger Budget Amid Increased Shipper Complaints, Legal ActionsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LONG BEACH, CA
Sourcing Journal

Crocs Talks Carbon, SZA and Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Click here to read the full article. The clog brand will roll out more sustainable packaging this year. It’s also working with Dow on “advanced recycling technologies.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWill 'EvoluShein' Help Green Shein's Reputation?MSCHF Makers: Is Yeezy the 'Satan Shoe' Mastermind's Next Muse?What's in Everlane's First Impact Report?Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy