Premier League

Stokes goes ballistic and Fury enjoys retirement – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 6.

Football

Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall signed new deals at Arsenal .

Another gong for Mo Salah.

Liam Gallagher had his say on Manchester City.

Paul Pogba had moves.

Bobby dazzlers!

Michail Antonio reflected on the Hammers’ European adventure.

While Jamie Vardy gave his thoughts after Leicester’s Europa Conference League run ended at the semi-final stage.

John Terry was out on the course.

York celebrated a milestone.

Boxing

Tyson Fury enjoyed retirement.

Cricket

Ben Stokes went ballistic on his Durham return.

Darren Gough met up with an old friend.

Daily Mail

Brighton boss Graham Potter 'emerges as the front-runner to take over at Tottenham ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto Mancini - should Antonio Conte walk away in the summer'... but Spurs will have to pay £10m in compensation

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur's top target should Antonio Conte leave at the end of the season. The 46-year-old is now the front-runner should the Italian leave the club with a decision to make with Roberto Mancini and fans' favourite Mauricio Pochettino seen as other options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham tactics: I don't like this kind of football | Antonio Conte: Spurs still in top-four race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, saying: "I don't like this kind of football." Heung-Min Son's goal early in the second half had threatened to bring a first Premier League home defeat of the season for Klopp's side, before Luis Diaz levelled things up late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Seagulls hammer dismal United

Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.Follow all the reaction from Brighton vs Man United below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte makes life easy for Spurs with ‘incredible’ attention to detail, Ben Davies claims

Tottenham defender Ben Davies believes head coach Antonio Conte’s meticulous attention to detail makes it easy for the players once they enter the pitch.A second draw of the season against Liverpool, having already taken six points off defending champions Manchester City, has shown Spurs can compete with the Premier League’s top sides.Conte had a full week to prepare for the challenge at Anfield, where Klopp’s team had not failed to win since October, and the disciplined way in which they approached their task was rewarded.The Spurs boss set up in a 5-4-1 formation and ensured the Reds’ wide threats of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola reveals Ruben Dias has become Man City’s latest defensive casualty

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will play no further part in a title run-in he feels “everyone in this country” wants Liverpool to win.The triple injury blow has taken the gloss off what was otherwise a “perfect afternoon” for City as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.Dias was forced off at half-time at the Etihad Stadium with a muscular problem, joining Stones and Walker, who were already sidelined with thigh and ankle injuries respectively, on the casualty list.Guardiola said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five star Manchester City power three points clear of title rivals Liverpool

Manchester City bounced back from their European heartbreak to move a step closer to retaining the Premier League title by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday.Raheem Sterling struck twice while Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Phil Foden were also on target at the Etihad Stadium as City powered three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table.The performance and result were an emphatic response after City’s Champions League hopes were shattered by Real Madrid’s dramatic semi-final fightback at the Bernabeu in midweek.Many had wondered how Pep Guardiola would rouse his squad after that devastating loss but Liverpool’s failure to beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Tielemans, Ronaldo, Johnstone, Pogba, Eriksen

Arsenal are closing in on a £40m deal for Leicester's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans but Real Madrid are ready to move for the 25-year-old if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Sun on Sunday) Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has discussed his Manchester United future with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

638K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

