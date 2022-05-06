ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Caveman’ son of Brooklyn judge who took part in Capitol riot dressed in fur pelts jailed for eight months

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 2 days ago

The 35-year-old son of a Brooklyn , New York judge has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot .

Aaron Mostofsky, 35, of Brooklyn, admitted to charges of civil disorder, theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds in February.

During his sentencing on Friday, a judge handed an eight-month jail term to Mostofsky, who was pictured wearing a fur pelt coat on January 6.

US District Court Judge James E Boasberg told the court he hoped Mostofsky will “leave some of this fantasy world behind” and according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, cited the Russian war in Ukraine as a reminder to the importance of a functioning democracy.

Mr Boasberg was reported as saying: “We’re reminded by events in Europe today that if our republic enshrines violence – not the ballot – as an appropriate way to maintain power and govern others then who are we to complain when other people follow that example and attempt to impose their will by military might?”

The judge said he believed Mostofsky’s remorse for his role in the Capitol riot was real and that his actions on January 6 were out of character, “Almost as if this were a play, a performance, dressed up as a caveman ... as if this were some fantasy game,” reported Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “I hope you’ll leave some of this fantasy world behind”.

Prosecutors had earlier accused the 35-year-old of breaching the Capitol police line and stealing a US Capitol police bullet-proof vest and shield on his way into the building, and later returned home to Brooklyn, where he was arrested on 21 January 2021.

Mostofksy had faced up to five years in prison on the felony charge and a $250,000 (£202,00) fine before pleading guilty as part of a plea deal, which recommend a sentence of between one year to 18 months, according to CNBC .

Around 800 individuals have been arrested since the Capitol riot, some of whom have now been sentenced to prison.

Comments / 25

Naima Sheikh
2d ago

Did he really think he was making his father proud? He is lucky his father doesn’t add 10 yrs to that!

Reply(8)
12
Bamboo Ballot Sniffing Squirrel
1d ago

…Interesting how Republicans who wanted to expand rights for Americans for decades are now following Vladimir Trump and stripping them away…..🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply(1)
2
