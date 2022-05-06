Community invited to celebrate longtime business leader Bright's 80th birthday

Longtime Hendersonville businesswoman Bessie Bright has spent decades giving to her community, and now members of the community will have their chance to show their love and appreciation.

Bright is turning 80 years old, and her special birthday will be celebrated with a community-wide event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 13 at the Hendersonville Elks Lodge, according to a news release by WHKP 1450 AM, 107.7 FM.

There will be a live band "Three Cool Cats," and food and cake will be served. No gifts are expected, but donations to the Hendersonville Business and Professional Women's Scholarship will be accepted, the release said.

WHKP Vice President Richard Rhodes co-hosted WHKP's Community News and Views show with Bright for several years while she worked for Spearman Furniture. He said "if you look in a dictiionary under 'community volunteer,' you'll see a photo of Bessie Bright."

"I know of no other person in Henderson County who has been so active for so long with service clubs," Rhodes said. "I know Bessie has held about every position with the Daughters of Elkdom. She worked with Daughters of the American Revolution, the Hendersonville Business and Professional Women's Club and the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association, too.

Guests are asked to RSVP by calling 828-388-1642.