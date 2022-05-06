Watch live as Biden meets with manufacturers in Ohio

President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio to meet with local manufacturers ahead of a big announcement for American production chain.

During his visit at United Performance Metals in Hamilton , Ohio, the president is set to announce that five major US manufacturers have made commitments to boost their reliance on small and medium American firms for 3D printing .

The White House already anticipated that GE Aviation, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin , Raytheon and Siemens Energy have agreed to take part in the program .

