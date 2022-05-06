ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Stuart Middle School teacher ordered to prison for sexual battery on a child

 2 days ago

STUART — A former Stuart Middle School teacher on Friday was ordered to prison for 17 years after a jury in April convicted him of a felony offense related to accusations in 2018 that a female student performed sexual acts on him during or after school hours on campus.

Jeffrey Tomasulo, 34, of Stuart, was also designated as a sexual predator and ordered to serve five years of sex offender probation following his release from prison.

A jury that found him guilty of one count of sexual battery on a child by familial or custodial authority also acquitted him of four identical charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vkN0_0fVP1u0Q00

Convicted: Former Stuart Middle School teacher faces up to life in sexual battery case

Before he announced the sentence, Circuit Judge Michael McNicholas denied a defense request to impose a punishment that fell below sentencing guidelines, which called for a prison term of 10 years up to life.

“Mr. Tomasulo, you not only violated this child, you violated the trust and confidence that the community has, as well as what they have for our teachers,” McNicholas said.

Tomasulo, who was a first-year teacher, was arrested in March of 2018 after the then-13-year-old girl told Martin County sheriff’s officials the incidents occurred between Jan. 4 and March 20 that year. A school resource deputy also was alerted to “allegations of suspicious behavior regarding a seventh-grade math teacher at his school.”

He was terminated by the Martin County School District following his arrest.

Violating trust

Testifying for the state, Laurie Gaylord, former Martin County School District superintendent, said Tomasulo violated school policy and broke the trust educators have with parents and the community to protect students.

“It's our job to keep them safe,” she told McNicholas. “This student’s teenage years … have been stolen from her. She will never experience life as a teenager. Her adolescence has been taken from her. “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKjXT_0fVP1u0Q00

Police: Stuart Middle School teacher pressured 13-year-old for sex acts at school

First-year educator: Former Stuart Middle School teacher accused of improper relationship had clean personnel file, 1 arrest years ago

According to an arrest affidavit, Tomasulo was accused of pressuring the girl to perform sexual acts on him about five times.

She told sheriff’s officials Tomasulo started asking her “creepy” questions about her virginity, which led to him asking her to stay late after class and also to arrive at his classroom during first period. The girl reported she performed these acts on him either during first period, as well as after last period.

Tomasulo didn’t have class during his first period, arrest reports noted.

Investigators also spoke with the girl’s parents, who found out about the acts when she told her mother about them.

The girl did not testify at Tomasulo’s trial and was not in court Friday. Her mother, who attended the hearing surrounded by family and friends, read aloud a letter she said she and her daughter composed.

At one point, she appeared to address Tomasulo directly.

“Your actions have caused so much pain to so many others around. You say that you're deeply sorry to your family for the pain and suffering you brought on them,” she said. “Yet you have never shown any remorse or offered any kind of apology for the pain and damage that you've caused my precious daughter. In one of the most vulnerable times in her life, you gained her trust, you preyed on her and you hurt her more deeply than you can ever know.”

Earlier, Tomasulo, who appeared in court chained at the arms, waist and legs, urged McNicholas to show leniency. He maintained he was innocent and “was accused of a crime that I did not commit.”

Married with two young sons, Tomasulo said it was his passion to become a teacher and a coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1OEt_0fVP1u0Q00

“I worked so hard to finally put myself and my family in a position to be successful. I would not destroy something I just finished building,” he said. “One day, God will shed light on this situation and the truth will be revealed from the darkness.”

To his victim, Tomasulo said “she has my forgiveness, and I forgive her.”

In seeking a term of five years in prison, Tomasulo’s attorney Flynn P. Bertisch had argued that there was no evidence the girl had been forced or coerced into the sexual activity and in fact “was a willing participant.”

Bertisch said when the girl was initially questioned about what happened, “that she didn’t want Mr. Tomasulo to get in any trouble.”

“She was concerned for him,” he argued. “That goes to the argument that she was a willing participant … and I would ask the court to consider that in its discretion as a way to go below the guidelines …”

'Playing with fire'

Assistant State Attorney David Lustgarten, though, who prosecuted the trial with Assistant State Attorney Kristin Chase, argued that Tomasulo, as her teacher, was in a position of power and control over his victim.

“There was all sorts of grooming going on here behind the scenes,” he said. “She was manipulated.”

Lustgarten urged McNicholas to impose a 30-year prison term.

“Your honor heard the evidence; it was compelling,” he said. “The statements of the defendant to law enforcement where he outright admitted to the sexual activity.”

Jurors at trial also heard an incriminating recorded phone call between Tomasulo and his wife from the Martin County Jail, Lustgarten noted.

“She went after him just like any wife or any woman or any mother should go at some man who has sexual relations as a teacher in his classroom at school with a 13-year-old child,” he said.

McNicholas said he believed Tomasulo’s supporters, including his mother, who testified on his behalf that he “was an awesome guy.”

“But something went wrong,” McNicholas said.  “I think the jury had a perfect verdict for what was presented to them … that sometime between January and March of 2018 there was sexual activity between Mr. Tomasulo and this 13-year-old child.”

He agreed with prosecutors that teachers are expected “to be the adult in the room.”

“It's like playing with fire. You're supposed to put the fire out,” he told Tomasulo. “You didn't. You kept playing with it and the house burned down.”

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Former Stuart Middle School teacher ordered to prison for sexual battery on a child

