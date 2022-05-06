ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Gorgeous 1964 Shelby Cobra Was a Championship Racer. Now It Could Be Yours.

By Rachel Cormack
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3el2Us_0fVP1qTW00

Scoring an original Shelby Cobra is needle in a haystack stuff. American racer Carroll Shelby built just 998 examples between 1962 and 1967, after all. Rarer still are the Cobras that went on to score wins on the track. Allow us to introduce you to one such needle.

The 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 in question, which is currently up for sale through England’s William I’Anson , combines both beautiful automotive design and a legitimate racing pedigree. As the lovechild of AC Cars and the Ford Motor Company, the Cobra combines a simple twin-tube chassis frame from across the pond with the Blue Oval’s V-8 power.

Chassis number CSX2532 left the AC Cars factory in the UK in 1964, before it was shipped stateside to be finished off by Shelby in California. As the supply of five-bolt block V-8s had actually run dry, the automaker opted for a mill that combined  ‘64 and ‘65 specifications. These were the only engines made by Ford exclusively for Cobras, and this particular car was either the first or second to receive one, according to the seller.

Originally finished in Princess Blue with a red interior, the four-wheeler was also outfitted with a Class A accessories package which included dual 4V carburetors and intake-manifold, a fiberglass bonnet scoop, chrome wheels wrapped in whitewall tires and a luggage rack.

As this Cobra is a racer, it’s been put through its paces over the years. Fortunately, it’s also been constantly refreshed and restored. Today, the car sports a freshly built engine mated to a new manual gearbox and differential. (Don’t worry, all the original parts and the numbered 289ci HiPo engine come with the car.) It’s also been fitted with an aluminum Le Mans-style hardtop and painted black with two white stripes.

As mentioned, the Cobra has earned multiple Masters Gentleman Drivers and GT & Sports Car Cup championship titles and race wins. It’s currently eligible for historic racing, too, which means you can nab a few more checkered flags.

Price is available upon request, but be ready to cough up for this beauty. Classic Cobras routinely attract seven figures .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGS8q_0fVP1qTW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vsLe_0fVP1qTW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2GCE_0fVP1qTW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrl7f_0fVP1qTW00
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Farm Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
