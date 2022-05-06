An 83-year-old Waverly woman was arrested after a robbery attempt Friday morning at the Chemung Canal Trust Co. branch on Chemung Street in the Village of Waverly.

Edna Jane Hallett was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.

The incident took place around 10:38 a.m., according to Sgt. Mark Mitchell of the Waverly Police Department, and police said Hallett was found walking on nearby Pennsylvania Avenue afterward.

Village police officers and the New York State Police responded to the scene, Mitchell said.

There were no injuries to bank employees or customers, he said.

Mitchell wouldn't say if Hallett displayed a weapon during the robbery, but said more information about the incident would be released later.

Mitchell said he can't recall any other bank robberies in Waverly in his 38 years with the police department.

Scott Heffner, Chemung Canal vice president and director of marketing, said the bank is referring all inquiries about the investigation to law enforcement.

"We're thankful for the quick response, and thankful our employees are safe," Heffner said.

Hallett was sent to the Waverly Police Department and scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Waverly woman arrested, charged with robbing Chemung Canal Trust bank in village