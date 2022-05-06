ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Police investigate death on Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYtSS_0fVP1gtU00

FORT PIERCE — Police are investigating a death Friday afternoon on Wyoming Avenue, a Fort Pierce police spokesperson said.

About 1:35 p.m. Friday officers went to a call of shooting activity in the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue, said Curtis Jennings, police spokesperson.

Police arrived and found a man dead, he said. No other information was released Friday regarding the circumstances of the death.

More: Man acquitted of drug charges in what Sheriff's Office said was its biggest heroin bust

The incident appeared to have occurred at a single-story tan home on the south side of Wyoming Avenue. The scene is west of U.S. 1 near Virginia Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

Yellow police tape late Friday afternoon blocked off a portion of Wyoming Avenue and some police vehicles.

Neighbor Cordella Vann, 73, said she didn’t hear any shots.

“I was surprised to hear that it happened or whatever has happened happened,” said Vann, who said she’s lived there 27 years. “It's usually a quiet neighborhood.”

Another neighbor is 44-year-old Gladis Varela. As her son translated, Varela said in Spanish she was sitting in the living room on the couch and heard three or four gunshots.

Then police arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cw3O6_0fVP1gtU00

Varela said she was scared at first but when the police got there she felt safe.

Other neighbors either didn’t answer knocks to their doors or declined comment.

Those with information can call police at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

More: 'All-hands-on-deck' response, community volunteers, social media helped find 2 children

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police investigate death on Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Heroin#Volunteers#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Sheriff S Office
WJBF

WANTED: Manhunt underway in S.C. for Florida Murder suspect

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A manhunt for a murder suspect is underway. 22-year-old Sherron David McCombs Jr. is is wanted for 2 counts of Premeditated 1st Degree Murder, Premeditated 1st Degree Murder Firearm, and 3 counts of 1st degree Murder Firearm and 3 counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. He is suspected in two shootings […]
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WESH

Brevard woman arrested for leaving pets in hot car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re getting an early taste of the summer heat here in Central Florida. It’s a reminder that high temperatures can quickly turn deadly for pets. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is known, and proud, of his zero-tolerance of animal abuse in his county.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Deputy Runs Over Woman on Beach

A Florida woman was taken to the hospital after accidentally being run over by a Sheriff’s deputy. The unnamed deputy was working on St. Pete Beach when the incident occurred. He was speaking to passersby on the beach when he was dispatched to another location.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SCDNReports

Florida Man Arrested for Providing Guns to Gangs

Florida Man Arrested for Providing Guns to GangsFlorida Sheriff. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Gang Investigations Task Force arrested an Oakland Park man on Tuesday suspected of distributing large quantities of firearms and narcotics to known gang members in Broward County.
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy