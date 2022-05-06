Police investigate death on Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Police are investigating a death Friday afternoon on Wyoming Avenue, a Fort Pierce police spokesperson said.

About 1:35 p.m. Friday officers went to a call of shooting activity in the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue, said Curtis Jennings, police spokesperson.

Police arrived and found a man dead, he said. No other information was released Friday regarding the circumstances of the death.

The incident appeared to have occurred at a single-story tan home on the south side of Wyoming Avenue. The scene is west of U.S. 1 near Virginia Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard.

Yellow police tape late Friday afternoon blocked off a portion of Wyoming Avenue and some police vehicles.

Neighbor Cordella Vann, 73, said she didn’t hear any shots.

“I was surprised to hear that it happened or whatever has happened happened,” said Vann, who said she’s lived there 27 years. “It's usually a quiet neighborhood.”

Another neighbor is 44-year-old Gladis Varela. As her son translated, Varela said in Spanish she was sitting in the living room on the couch and heard three or four gunshots.

Then police arrived.

Varela said she was scared at first but when the police got there she felt safe.

Other neighbors either didn’t answer knocks to their doors or declined comment.

Those with information can call police at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

