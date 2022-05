A travelogue film from 1952 shows what happened looked like back then and what it was like to take a road trip in the 1950s. The film is presented by Standard Oil Company and follows a road trip through the Midwest from Chicago, to Kansas City, and even America's Hometown Hannibal. In the film reporter, Dale Bennett drives his station wagon down a highway and films all of the towns he visited in the American Midwest. When he gets to Hannibal (which is about the 11-minute mark) we see some familiar landmarks that are still here today.

